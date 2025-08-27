Open Extended Reactions

An influx of young talent is helping to transform the WNBA. Rookie All-Stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese made an immediate impact last season, and 2025's first-year players have followed suit. Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen were named All-Stars this summer, while No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga has been setting WNBA production records as a teenager.

The six All-Stars younger than age 25 this year are the most since 2011, and the 2024 (two) and 2025 drafts (three) have already produced as many or more All-Stars as the total between 2021 and 2023 (Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard).

Ranking these young players required making some hard calls, particularly at the top, where Boston, Bueckers and Clark have all shown MVP potential. We've put them in order based on their expected peak value rather than current production -- meaning Malonga, the league's youngest player at age 19, gets extra credit for her upside relative to players whose performances are more consistent right now.

To be eligible for ESPN's 25 under 25, players must have played in the WNBA already, so stashed draft picks such as Juste Jocyte -- taken No. 5 by the Golden State Valkyries with their first rookie draft pick -- aren't eligible.

With that in mind, let's run down the brightest young talent in the WNBA.

Due to injuries, she has been limited to 13 games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds. But when healthy, Clark's impact is enormous: She stretches the floor with her shooting range, pushes the pace and picks defenses apart with her passing. The 23-year-old brings an unmatched excitement factor every time she's on court, and her confidence spreads to the whole team. She is also the biggest draw on the road of any WNBA player, so her effect on the entire league is huge. -- Michael Voepel

Expectations were high for Bueckers entering the pros, with one GM telling ESPN, "She'll be a Hall of Famer." In Year One, she has largely lived up to the hype and is on pace to join Clark as the only players to average 19 points and 5 assists in their rookie season.

Bueckers' efficiency has mostly carried over from UConn, with her 46.6% field goal shooting the best of any guard averaging at least 16 points in the league. She has continued to show the midrange game still has a place in modern basketball, even in 2025. Her crowning achievement came last week when she became the first player to drop 40-plus points in a game on 80% efficiency. -- Alexa Philippou

3. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever, C/F, 6-5

The Fever began their rebuild well before Clark arrived in Indianapolis. The 2024 No. 1 pick, Boston is just as crucial to the Fever's success as Clark, and has been a major factor in keeping the team afloat this season as it navigates injuries.

Boston is averaging a career-best 15.2 points -- fourth best among players under 25 -- and shooting an efficient 54.6% from the floor, third best in the same group. She has a franchise-record 15 double-doubles this season, fourth most in the league. Boston's facilitating has always been a strength, especially in tandem with Clark.

And Boston can still level up. Her rookie year was focused on playing in the post. Last season was about evolving the pick-and-roll with Clark. During the offseason, Boston focused on conditioning, and this summer she has become a bigger part of the offense. Next up is taking more 3s and becoming more of a three-level scoring threat and floor spreader. -- Kendra Andrews

There are no regrets about the Storm passing on a pair of rookie All-Stars to take Malonga. Growing over the course of her first season in the United States, the No. 2 pick has blossomed in August, averaging 13.5 PPG and 7.4 RPG on 60% shooting. Malonga's athleticism allows her to make plays no other player her size can make, and she also displays incredible touch as a shooter.

Given Malonga would be entering her second college season if she were American, she has years of development ahead. That gives Malonga, whose three 20-point games are the most ever by a WNBA teenager, MVP potential. -- Kevin Pelton

After shattering rebounding records as a rookie, the biggest question surrounding Reese was how she could evolve and grow in her sophomore year. She spent much of the Unrivaled season working on her shooting, and it shows: Her scoring and efficiency have improved this season in the W.

But Reese's biggest offensive jump has come in her playmaking. She's averaging 3.7 assists per game, top 5 among all forwards and the most among WNBA players under the age of 25. She excels at passing in the post, a nod to her chemistry with Kamilla Cardoso, and better understands how her presence down low opens up her teammates more.

On defense, her rebounding is as good as ever. She leads the league at 12.2 boards per game, and just 25 games in has already tied her rookie record as the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 rebounds in a single season. -- Andrews

The No. 3 pick of this year's draft has blown away expectations for her rookie season, emerging as Washington's go-to scorer after the Brittney Sykes trade, as well as a legitimate perimeter stopper. More of a role player alongside the Notre Dame backcourt of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, Citron is averaging more points (15.2) in the W than she did as a college senior (14.1) but has maintained her efficiency, shooting 42% on 3s and 88% from the line. Citron's .608 true shooting percentage ranks in the WNBA's top 10. And at 21, she's younger than the typical college product. -- Pelton

7. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky, C, 6-7

The No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, Cardoso has improved her stats from her rookie season across the board, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The 9-28 Sky have struggled and will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. But at 24, Cardoso has shown the kind of progress a young post player needs, which bodes well for a long career. -- Voepel

Onlookers were calling Jackson pro-ready since her days at Tennessee, and since arriving as the No. 4 pick in 2024, she has shown why. She can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders and at her best is a prolific bucket-getter and stellar shot creator, already boasting eight 20-plus point games for the Sparks since mid-June. The more efficient and consistent she can be offensively, and if she can stay steady on defense, the more Jackson will further establish herself as one of the best young talents in the game. -- Philippou

9. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks, F, 6-4

Brink was one of the more difficult players for our panel to assess given she has only played in 26 games over two years and is still making her way back to full form following a June 2024 ACL tear. But it was easy to see why she went No. 2 in the 2024 draft, particularly shining on the defensive end as an elite rim protector. While she's still getting her feet back under her after returning to the floor in late July, her 3-point shooting (20 for 44, 45.5%) has excelled, a good sign for her offensive development. -- Philippou

10. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics, F, 6-3

The No. 4 draft pick in April, Iriafen turned 22 this week. She was an All-Star after showing how quickly she adapted to the pro game, especially her ability to rebound at an elite level. She is averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds and has started every game for Washington. She and rookie teammate Sonia Citron look to be the key factors for the Mystics in rebuilding. -- Voepel

Lacan was the Sun's 2024 first-round pick though she didn't debut in the WNBA until this July. But 20 games in, she has been worth the wait. The 21-year-old Frenchwoman boasts an astounding plus-20.3 net rating for the Sun, and her two-way impact has revitalized a team that had just two wins prior to her arrival (the Sun have won seven games since). Her defensive prowess has translated immediately -- her 2.4 steals per game are tied for the most in the league -- and she's a standout facilitator, already recording a 14-assist, 0-turnover game earlier this month. -- Philippou

12. Saniya Rivers, Connecticut Sun, G, 6-1

The Sun have had a rocky year, but it's easy to see the promise of their young core, including this 2025 first-rounder. The former NC State standout and No. 8 pick has established herself as a stellar defender (1.6 SPG, 0.9 BPG) with the potential to be a perennial All-Defensive Team selection. Her offensive game (8.3 PPG, 41.4% FG, 32.3 3FG%) has room for growth, but she has shown bright spots with her facilitating (including a handful of games with six or more assists) and scoring that the Sun can build off of. -- Philippou

Akoa Makani moved from Cameroon to France as a child and has played professionally there for several years. At 24, she made her WNBA debut this season and started 32 games as a key part of the new-look Mercury. Most WNBA fans didn't know much about Akoa Makani but have watched as she has adjusted well to the league. She is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds. -- Voepel

14. Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm, F, 6-2

When we last saw Horston in the WNBA -- she tore her ACL during Athletes Unlimited play in April which has sidelined her this season -- she had received votes for both Most Improved Player and Sixth Player in 2024. After playing heavily at power forward as a rookie in 2023, the versatile Horston shifted to the wing and shot 57% on her 2s. The Seattle bench has missed that punch, plus Horston's ability to rack up steals and blocks. Whether she can improve on a 25% career 3-point shooting will define Horston's upside. -- Pelton

After averaging less than four points in her first two WNBA seasons with Las Vegas and Atlanta, Rupert is scoring 9.0 points per game on 46.3% 3-point shooting -- the third-best mark among players under 25 -- which gives the Valkyries a big body to stretch the floor. Part of her growth has come from more playing time with Golden State. But she also developed her finishing ability around the rim with the French national team for the 2024 Olympics. -- Andrews

Paopao's slide to the second round of this year's draft has paid off for the Dream, who have plugged her into their guard rotation after trading away their first-round pick. A national champion at South Carolina in 2024, Paopao has contributed to Atlanta's rise in the standings by shooting 42% from 3-point range. Only Citron has been more accurate among rookies this season. -- Pelton

17. Janelle Salaun, Golden State Valkyries, F, 6-2

Salaun is another player whose impact and potential can be better measured by looking at her career overseas. In the 2024-25 season with Famila Schio in Italy, she helped the team win the domestic cup and the league championship and was named Finals MVP, averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the five-game series for the league championship. With the Valkyries, she has been a staple in the starting lineup and a reliable scorer. Her dependability and availability have been two of her strongest attributes; aside from the three games she missed competing in EuroBasket, she has appeared in every WNBA contest this season and suited up all 30 games with Famila Schio. -- Andrews

18. Aneesah Morrow, Connecticut Sun, F, 6-1

She averaged a double-double (20.5 PPG, 12.3 RPG) in college, spending two years at DePaul and two at LSU. Undersized in the WNBA, she is now adjusting her skill set. Still, Morrow has started 16 games for the Sun and is averaging 7.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Look for the 22-year-old to improve her perimeter shooting -- she is at 26.7% from 3-point range -- as she progresses as a pro. -- Voepel

19. Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut Sun, F, 6-3

Edwards got buried in the rotation in Washington, but she had enough moments in her rookie season that should make the Sun excited about her potential. She averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes and started 17 of 34 contests last year. Her averages are down this season, but she remains incredibly efficient. Playing time and usage haven't boomed since her arrival in Connecticut, but it's easy to believe she has more growth in her, given time and opportunity. -- Andrews

20. Diamond Miller, Dallas Wings, F, 6-3

Miller is another tricky player to assess since she hasn't yet found a steady role in the league. She was drafted No. 2 in 2023, highly regarded for her athleticism and versatility, and averaged 12.1 points as a rookie with Minnesota. But she saw minimal time there the past two seasons, after being hampered by injuries and falling out of the rotation. After being traded last month, she has the opportunity to regain her footing in Dallas and brings a different look to the wing with her size compared to several of her undersized teammates. -- Philippou