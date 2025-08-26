Ari Chambers breaks down Napheesa Collier's 31-point game against the Fever in her return from an ankle injury. (1:06)

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has had a solid grip on the WNBA's MVP award for much of the season, but we should have known this race wouldn't remain that simple.

After missing seven games with an ankle injury, Collier is still going strong, scoring 32 points in her return on Sunday. But A'ja Wilson has made a big push over the past month to win an unprecedented fourth MVP honor as the driving force behind the Las Vegas Aces' 11-game winning streak. Collier (23.9 points per game) and Wilson (23.2) are Nos. 1 and 2 in the league in scoring, with Wilson second in rebounding (10.2) and Collier 10th (7.6) ... and still, the two are not alone at the top.

Alyssa Thomas, who recorded her sixth triple-double of the season and 17th of her career on Friday, is also an excellent candidate as the league's current assist leader (9.2) in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury.

We experienced this type of MVP scenario as recently as 2023, when Wilson, Thomas and Breanna Stewart finished a close 1-2-3. That year, Thomas -- then with the Connecticut Sun -- got the most first-place votes, but Stewart won with the most overall points.

With 17 days left in the regular season, Collier, Wilson and Thomas are essentially locks for the all-WNBA first team, and will continue to make their cases for MVP. It should get particularly interesting on Sept. 4, when Wilson and the Aces host Collier and the Lynx.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Aug. 28), @ CON (Aug. 30), vs. DAL (Sept. 1)

The Lynx suffered their first back-to-back losses of the season last week, falling at New York and Atlanta. But they bounced back to beat Indiana on the road and at home, welcoming back Collier in the second game on Sunday. While it was a less-than-dominant week, Minnesota is still well on its way to the No. 1 seed.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ ATL (Aug. 27)

The Aces clinched a playoff spot with their 79-74 victory at Chicago on Monday and are now 14-3 since the All-Star break, with additional victories against Atlanta, Phoenix and Washington this past week. They have just five games left, including three at home, as they look to secure the No. 2 seed.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. LV (Aug. 27), vs. DAL (Aug. 29), @ CON (Sept. 1)

The Dream fell at Las Vegas last week, but then beat Minnesota and New York. Despite scoring fewer than 80 points in each of their past five games, they still won three of them while losing the other two by only two points each. Their remaining schedule is favorable, with only one of their last seven games against a team currently in playoff position.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ LA (Aug. 26), vs. CHI (Aug. 28), vs. NY (Aug. 30)

The Mercury are 6-4 in August, with two losses each to Atlanta and Las Vegas, both very hot teams. There is no WNBA forward with elite playmaking skills quite like Thomas, who doesn't score (16.0 PPG) at quite the level of Collier or Wilson, but is third in rebounding (8.8) in addition to leading the league in assists.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. WAS (Aug. 28), @ PHO (Aug. 30)

Breanna Stewart, out 13 games with a bone bruise in her right knee, vowed she would be back by her birthday, and she did it. She returned Monday with 19 points and five rebounds in an 81-79 squeaker over Connecticut. Stewart, who turns 31 Wednesday, was 4-of-12 from the field but 11-of-13 from the foul line. Guard Natasha Cloud was out with a nose injury but is expected to return Thursday.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ IND (Aug. 26), @ MIN (Aug. 28), vs. CHI (Aug. 30), vs. LA (Sept. 1)

Don't look now, but here come the Storm again. Their 3-0 week -- with victories against Chicago, Dallas and Washington -- was much needed after a six-game losing streak to start August had cast some doubt on their outlook. Nneka Ogwumike's 30 points against the Mystics, including the buzzer beater that sealed the 84-82 win, marked her second-highest scoring total in a game this season.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. WAS (Aug. 30), vs. IND (Aug. 31)

Back-to-back losses to Phoenix last week extended the Valkyries' losing streak to three games, but they bounced back with a victory at Dallas. Guard Veronica Burton continues to surge for Golden State, totaling 60 points and 35 assists over the past three games.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. PHO (Aug. 26), vs. IND (Aug. 29), vs. WASH (Aug. 30), @ SEA (Sept. 1)

The Sparks are still in the playoff hunt and have nine games left to make it happen, but they would be well served to put together a winning streak after alternating wins and losses over their past seven games. Los Angeles had just one game last week -- a buzzer-beating win against Dallas -- and really must take advantage of its next three games at home.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Aug. 26), @ LA (Aug. 29), @ GS (Aug. 31)

The Fever, who lost twice to Minnesota last week, are still holding on to their playoff spot in the standings even though they drop to No. 9 in the Power Rankings. Losing three guards -- Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham -- to season-ending injuries while still awaiting for the return of Caitlin Clark has put a lot on Kelsey Mitchell's shoulders, hence why her teammates recently wore "MVP Mitchell" shirts. She has been the Fever's rock, averaging 20.7 points and 3.4 assists.

squad pulled up with MVP Mitchell shirts to surprise and support Kelz tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xdDkRjPYrU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 22, 2025

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ NY (Aug. 28), @ GS (Aug. 30), @ LA (Aug. 31)

Last week's 0-4 stretch -- with losses to Connecticut (twice), Las Vegas and Seattle -- might have ended the Mystics' realistic playoff hopes. This week they have three road games in four days, going from the East to the West Coast. Washington isn't out of the postseason yet, but it's going to be tough.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ DAL (Aug. 27), vs. MIN (Aug. 30), vs. ATL (Sept. 1)

What has gotten into the Sun? For the first time this season, they had a winning streak last week; their two victories over Washington were their first back-to-back wins since last year's playoffs. They followed that with a victory against Chicago, then took New York to the brink on Monday before falling 81-79. Connecticut is eliminated from the playoffs but is playing its best basketball of the season.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ PHO (Aug. 28), @ SEA (Aug. 30)

There haven't been many bright spots for the Sky this season, but they had two last week: Angel Reese's return from a back injury after missing seven games and a victory at New York. Chicago also lost games against Seattle, Connecticut and Las Vegas. The Sky were reminded of more successful times on Monday, when Candace Parker -- key to their 2021 WNBA title -- had her jersey retired.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. CON (Aug. 27), @ ATL (Aug. 29), @ MIN (Sept. 1)

Paige Bueckers set a WNBA rookie record with 44 points -- also the most any player has scored in the league this season -- but it wasn't enough to beat the Sparks on Wednesday. The Wings followed that up with two more losses to Seattle and Golden State. Dallas is 1-9 in August, but Bueckers has been fun to watch.