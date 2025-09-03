Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will miss her third straight game Tuesday night against the Golden State Valkyries with a left big toe injury.

Ionescu is considered day-to-day, coach Sandy Brondello said. The injury happened last week in practice and has kept her out of four of the past five games.

Ionescu got a workout in on Monday, but Brondello said she was still not comfortable clearing Ionescu to play in San Francisco, which is about 25 miles from her hometown of Walnut Creek.

"This is her hometown, she has great support here," Brondello said. "Unfortunately, she can't play tonight, but we've got the big picture in mind. We just need to get her healthy because she's so important to what you're doing."

The Liberty (24-16) entered Tuesday night with the fifth-best record in the league with four games remaining in the regular season.