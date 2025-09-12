Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA's eight best teams will take the floor Sunday when all four first-round series tip off the 2025 playoffs.

This year has featured unbelievable performances from MVP candidates A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury, as well as players who've shown meaningful growth from last season, including the Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton and Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams.

Still, injuries have affected a lot of the 2025 season. Collier, the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, and the Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper have missed significant time, while Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the season earlier this month. The next five weeks hopefully will be a testament to the talent abounding on the court rather than relegated to the sidelines.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel rank the top 25 players who will appear in the playoffs, from Wilson -- who has reclaimed her spot at the top of our list -- to Sixth Player of the Year front-runner Naz Hillmon of the Atlanta Dream.

Center | 6-foot-4

Midseason ranking: 2

Regular-season stats: 23.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.3 BPG

Wilson had a strong regular season from start to finish, but she really took over in August. She fueled the Aces' lengthy winning streak and became a top contender for MVP once again. Her 13 games of 30 or more points are a WNBA single-season record. Her 22 3-pointers and 39.3% shooting from behind the arc were similar to her 2022 MVP season, when the Aces won their first title. Though Wilson is always the go-to scorer, she has become an even stronger playmaker. Plus, she remains one of the most elite defensive players in the league. -- Michael Voepel

Forward | 6-foot-1

Midseason ranking: 1

Regular-season stats: 22.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 SPG

The Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA and Collier has been their best player, making a strong case for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. She is averaging the second-most points (22.9) in the league behind Wilson, and is top five in blocks (1.5) and steals (1.6). On Thursday, she became the second player in WNBA history to record a 50/40/90 season, shooting 53.1% from the field, 40.3% from 3 and 90.6% from the free throw line. But she missed three weeks in August because of an ankle injury, which cooled her momentum in the MVP race. -- Kendra Andrews

Forward | 6-foot-2

Midseason ranking: 3

Regular-season stats: 15.4 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.8 RPG

Although Mercury teammate Satou Sabally has the nickname "The Unicorn," Thomas continues to display that she's a unique force in WNBA history. Thomas had twice as many triple-doubles this season (eight) as any other player has in their career (Sabrina Ionescu ranks second with four). And though Thomas was far from the only change on either side, Phoenix jumping into the top four during her first season in the desert while her former team, the Connecticut Sun, fell near the bottom of the standings was a reminder that Thomas is a franchise-altering force. -- Kevin Pelton

Alyssa Thomas sets WNBA single-season assist record
Alyssa Thomas records her 338th assist of the season, surpassing Caitlin Clark's single-season record of 337 set in 2024.

Forward | 6-foot-4

Midseason ranking: 4

Regular-season stats: 18.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.5 APG

A superstar since college, it might seem odd to say Stewart is underappreciated. But her 13-game absence because of a bone bruise demonstrated how much she does for the Liberty, big and small. Her motor and defense set the tone for New York -- qualities she used, for example, to spur a key comeback win over the Storm last week, when she finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists. -- Alexa Philippou

Guard | 6-foot

Midseason ranking: 6

Regular-season stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.5 APG

It's not often a player who is already a multitime All-Star takes the notable step forward at age 30 or over that Gray did this year. She led the Dream to a franchise-record 30 victories and had career highs in points, rebounds, assists, 3-pointers per game (2.3), win shares (7.7) and effective field goal percentage (54.0). She adapted with ease to a new coach and an offensive system, while also being second on the team in defensive win shares (2.5). -- Voepel

6. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 6-foot

Midseason ranking: 14

Regular-season stats: 16.5 PPG, 5.0 APG, 4.4 RPG

Young has been one of the most durable and dependable players in the WNBA since being drafted No. 1 in 2019. She stayed even-keeled, as always, through the Aces' first-half struggles. Las Vegas' surge began in August, and Young improved her effective field goal percentage to 55.7 that month. During the Aces' winning streak, she scored 20 or more points six times and had five or more assists 12 times. -- Voepel

A'ja Wilson: Embarrassing 53-point loss fueled Aces' turnaround
A'ja Wilson explains how the Aces' 53-point loss to the Lynx helped fueled their turnaround this season.

7. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Guard | 5-foot-11

Midseason ranking: 5

Regular-season stats: 18.2 PPG, 5.7 APG, 4.9 RPG

Ionescu was in the MVP conversation earlier this season, but things got rockier for her and the Liberty in August, during which she missed time because of a toe injury. Still, with her clutch shooting and playmaking, Ionescu is an important force for a frontcourt-dominant Liberty squad and has a knack for meeting the moment. She is coming off a points-assists double-double (11/11) in the Liberty's regular-season finale. -- Philippou

8. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Guard | 5-foot-8

Midseason ranking: 15

Regular-season stats: 20.2 PPG; 39.4 3FG%; 3.4. APG

One of the biggest risers on our list, Mitchell will likely appear on voters' MVP ballots after a sensational run that helped propel the Clark-less Fever to the postseason. With so many injuries to Indiana's backcourt, Mitchell shouldered a lot of the scoring load. She was also often asked to be a primary playmaker and defend opponents' top perimeter players. Mitchell broke the franchise record for PPG in a season, beating Tamika Catchings' 19.7 mark from 2003, and did it on efficient shooting (45.6% from the field and 39.4% from 3). -- Philippou

9. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Center | 6-foot-6

Midseason ranking: NR (did not qualify due to injury)

Regular-season stats: 13.6 PPG, 42.4 3P%, 8.1 RPG

The 2024 Finals MVP demonstrated her value when the Liberty struggled with her sidelined because of an ankle injury in June and July. The Liberty are undefeated in the regular season over the past three years (34-0) when Jones records a double-double, including a dominant 22-point, 10-rebound performance to propel them toward their sole win over the top-seeded Lynx in four tries this season. Jones gives the Liberty a huge size advantage inside, while also knocking down 42.4% of her 3s. -- Philippou

Forward | 6-foot-2

Midseason ranking: 10

Regular-season stats: 18.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 37% 3FG

Calling Ogwumike's performance metronomic might undersell how she continues to evolve at 35. Starting all 44 games, Ogwumike nearly doubled her previous career high with 1.5 3-pointers per game while shooting 58% inside the arc, her best mark since 2017. Don't blame Ogwumike for the Storm's late-season swoon. She upped her average to 19.6 points in August and September, ranking sixth in the league on a per-game basis and fourth in total points in that span. -- Pelton

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries, 09/09/2025

Forward/center | 6-foot-5

Midseason ranking: 8

Regular-season stats: 15.0 PPG. 8.2 RPG, 3.7 APG

Boston has been the second-most impactful player on the injury-riddled Fever this season. There were some questions about how she would fare without her pick-and-roll partner, Clark, but Boston hasn't missed a beat -- she is averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in her past 10 games. Her rebounding has been key to Indiana protecting the paint, and her continued growth in the midrange will be important for the Fever in the postseason. -- Andrews

12. Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

Forward | 6-foot-4

Midseason ranking: 7

Regular-season stats: 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG

During her first season in Phoenix, Sabally's versatility has allowed her to thrive in Nate Tibbetts' positionless system. Her scoring (16.3 PPG) and rebounding (5.9 RPG) make her an elite two-way player and a nightmare for opponents. She is shooting 32.1% from 3, but also uses her size and quickness to cut and make the most of her teammates' facilitating.-- Andrews

13. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 6-foot-2

Midseason ranking: 16

Regular-season stats: 17.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.6 APG

Howard, 25, has been one of the most consistent young guards since entering the league as the 2022 No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year. Two things stood out this season: career highs in assist average and 3-pointers per game (3.1). She twice tied the WNBA single-game record with nine 3-pointers this season. Howard missed 11 games because of injury, including a 10-game stretch that also included the All-Star game, but she has returned strong since Aug. 10 and kept the Dream on course as they won twice as many games this season as in 2024. -- Voepel

14. Emma Meesseman, New York Liberty

Center | 6-foot-4

Midseason ranking: NR (re-joined league midseason)

Regular-season stats: 13.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.2 APG

Meesseman didn't make our midseason ranking because she had yet to play for the Liberty, but she arrived with their frontcourt depth getting decimated in the second half of the season as injuries sidelined Stewart and others. The Belgian star has gotten acclimated to New York's system during her 17 games, standing out with her versatility, efficiency (57.2% FG and 14 of 21 from 3) and facilitating (3.2 APG). Her positional size makes the Liberty a tougher matchup. -- Philippou

15. Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-3

Midseason ranking: 21

Regular-season stats: 12.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.2 APG

After eight seasons in Connecticut, where she was named the 2021 Most Improved Player and 2022 Sixth Player of the Year, Jones excelled after joining the Dream via free agency. She was the only Atlanta player who started all 44 games, leading the team in rebounding, field goal percentage (52.7%) and defensive win shares (2.6). Only former Phoenix center Brittney Griner (47) has played in more playoff games than Jones (38) on Atlanta's roster. -- Voepel

Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/10/2025

16. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-11

Midseason ranking: 17

Regular-season stats: 14.2 PPG, 3.5 APG, 39.5% 3FG

McBride's two-way play has been a huge part of the Lynx's dominance, with the guard knocking down 39.5% of her 3-pointers and forcing 1.3 steals per game. She played a key role in extending Minnesota's hot streak while Collier was sidelined because of an ankle injury, averaging 15.7 points during that seven-game stretch in August. As the Lynx begin their quest to return to the WNBA Finals, they will rely on McBride's contributions at both ends of the court. -- Andrews

17. Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-8

Midseason ranking: 25

Regular-season stats: 13.6 PPG, 6.2 APG, 4.9 RPG

Williams made a case as the second-best player on the WNBA's best team, posting her highest scoring average since 2021 while making a career-high 1.3 3-pointers per game. Williams will always be more comfortable in the midrange -- her 125 2-point jumpers outside the paint were 27 more than runner-up Paige Bueckers, per GeniusIQ -- but she must be respected outside the arc. And pick-and-rolls featuring Williams yielded a point per chance, second best among ball handlers who ran at least 500, according to GeniusIQ tracking. -- Pelton

18. Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

Guard | 5-foot-9

Midseason ranking: 11

Regular-season stats: 15.5 PPG, 6.0 APG, 2.83 A/TO ratio

Named an All-Star for the first time since giving birth in 2023, Diggins posted the best assist-to-turnover ratio of her career. Although Diggins' scoring efficiency was her best since 2021, she saw it fall during the season. After shooting 42% on 3s in May and June, Diggins dropped to 33% from July onward and 39% from the field. Rest before the playoffs could help: Diggins averaged 17.8 points and 6.5 assists with three or more days of rest, per Basketball-Reference.com. -- Pelton

19. Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx

Forward | 6-foot-4

Midseason ranking: NR

Regular-season stats: 9.6 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.9 BPG

ESPN's consensus pick for Defensive Player of the Year, Smith anchored the league's top-ranked defense on a per-possession basis by averaging a career-high 1.9 blocks. Per GeniusIQ tracking, opponents shot 51% in the restricted area when Smith was the closest defender, third lowest among players who defended at least 100 attempts. At the other end, Smith compensated for dropping to 32.9% on 3s -- albeit on the highest volume of her career -- by shooting a career-best 64% inside the arc. -- Pelton

20. Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-11

Midseason ranking: NR

Regular-season stats: 11.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG

The Finals MVP when the Aces won their first title in 2022, Gray is known for her clutch postseason play. She missed the decisive Game 4 of the 2023 Finals after suffering a left foot injury in Game 3, then she was limited to 27 regular-season games last year while recovering. This season, Gray, 32, has played in all but one game, averaging 31.1 minutes. She has had at least five assists in eight of the Aces' past 10 games. -- Voepel

21. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Guard | 6-foot-1

Midseason ranking: NR

Regular-season stats: 15.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 37.7% 3FG

Copper worked hard during the offseason to get Sabally and Thomas to Phoenix to form a Big 3 -- and it has paid off. Copper didn't appear in our midseason rankings because she missed the Mercury's first 11 games because of an injury. But since she has been healthy, Copper is Phoenix's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points on 42.4% shooting from the floor. Like Sabally, Copper's cutting has paired well with Thomas' playmaking. -- Andrews

Kahleah Copper drills the trey
Kahleah Copper drills the trey, 09/11/2025

Guard | 5-foot-9

Midseason ranking: NR

Regular-season stats: 11.9 PPG, 6.0 APG, 4.4 RPG

Burton's growth and development have been a revelation for the Valkyries as they became the first expansion franchise to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. When Kayla Thornton suffered a season-ending knee injury in July, many wondered whether Golden State would stay afloat. But Burton is averaging 11.9 points and 6.0 assists while remaining a premier perimeter defender. She is the front-runner for Most Improved Player and has the chance to lead the Valkyries to their first postseason win. -- Andrews

23. Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm

Forward | 5-foot-11

Midseason ranking: 20

Regular-season stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 APG, 2.3 SPG

Williams fell one steal shy of joining Teresa Weatherspoon (100 in 1998) as the second player in WNBA history with triple-digit steals. Though Williams' per-game average was less historic, only French national teammate Leila Lacan (2.2) averaged more than 1.7 steals this year. Williams is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year, and she improved offensively, averaging career highs in points and assists. She was one of nine players in the league to average at least four rebounds and four assists. -- Pelton

24. Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever

Forward | 6-foot-3

Midseason ranking: NR

Regular-season stats: 11.4 PPG; 6.6 RPG; 55.2%

A three-time WNBA champion, the Fever signed Howard, in large part, because of her veteran experience -- a quality that became even more critical after they parted ways with DeWanna Bonner and saw multiple players suffer season-ending injuries. The Fever will need the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to get going offensively in the playoffs: They are 11-3 when she scores at least 15 points this season, including twice in the final week of the regular season. -- Philippou

25. Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-2

Midseason ranking: NR

Regular-season stats: 8.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.4 APG

A front-runner for Sixth Player of the Year, Hillmon has transitioned well to starting since Aug. 1. She is averaging career highs in scoring (8.6), rebounding (6.2), assists (2.4) and minutes played (25.5). She has transformed her offensive game with a dramatic improvement in 3-point shooting, making 53 shots from deep after not making any in her four seasons at Michigan and only one (in 2024) over her three previous WNBA seasons. -- Voepel