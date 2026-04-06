Jamila Wideman out as Washington Mystics general manager

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Jamila Wideman is out as Washington Mystics general manager after one season on the job, the team announced Monday.

The decision comes on the first day of WNBA free agency. It was made by Monumental president of basketball Michael Winger and was a result of serious strategic differences, a league source told ESPN. The misaligned visions became more apparent as the team geared up for free agency.

"Jamila has a long history in professional basketball, made many thoughtful contributions to the Mystics, and we are thankful for the time and work she devoted to the team," Winger said in a statement. "At this time, we are looking forward to this historic new season for the WNBA and remain focused on building sustainable success in Washington. I have every confidence in the team we have, and will continue to build, to move us toward our goals."

Coach Sydney Johnson, who is entering his second season with the Mystics, will assume control of basketball operations with support from Mystics staff. Johnson has been lauded for his player development expertise and for his culture-building in his first year at the helm.

The organization has not determined whether it will hire someone to serve in a separate GM role in the longer term.

Wideman was hired by the franchise in December 2024 after spending six years at the NBA league office. She also was a part of the inaugural WNBA draft class.

The Mystics -- who went 16-28 last season -- are looking to build around their young core of Shakira Austin, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Citron and Iriafen, their 2025 lottery picks, were rookie All-Stars last season, helping the team play more competitively than expected with such a young roster.

Austin is a restricted free agent, but the hope in Washington is that she will return to the team. The 2022 lottery pick played a career-high 38 games in 2025 after dealing with injuries earlier in her career.

The team also has under contract 2025 No. 6 pick Georgia Amoore, who is coming off an ACL injury that sidelined her for her entire rookie campaign; Jacy Sheldon, who appeared in two games for the Mystics following a late-season trade; and second-round pick Lucy Olsen.

As free agency tips off this week -- negotiations can begin Wednesday -- the Mystics are looking to surround their young players with higher-level, proven talent, a source said.

They currently have three first-round picks -- No. 4, No. 9 (via Seattle) and No. 11 (via New York) -- in the 2026 college draft.