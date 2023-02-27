Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Starting with the Horizon and Sun Belt tournaments tipping off on Feb. 28, and culminating with five berths on the line on Selection Sunday, teams across the country will be battling for one of 32 automatic bids to the 2023 women's NCAA tournament.
Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions? Check back later this month for live updates as we track which teams cut down the nets.
Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set. The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 12.
Until then, check out Charlie Creme's updated Bracketology analysis.
Ohio Valley
March 1-4
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Bracket
Atlantic 10
March 1-5
Chase Fieldhouse (Wilmington, Delaware)
Bracket
Southern
March 2-3, 5
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Bracket
ACC
March 1-5
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Bracket
SEC
March 1-5
Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
Bracket
Big Ten
March 1-5
Target Center (Minneapolis)
Bracket
Pac-12
March 1-3, 5
Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket
Big South
March 1-2, 4-5
Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Bracket
Sun Belt
Feb. 28, March 1, 3, 5-6
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Bracket
Big East
March 3-6
Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
Bracket
Horizon
Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7
Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Bracket
Summit
March 3-7
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Bracket
West Coast
March 2-4, 6-7
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big Sky
March 4-8
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Standings
Mountain West
March 5-8
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Southland
March 6-9
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
American
March 6-9
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Standings
America East
March 1, 5, 10
Campus sites
Bracket
MAC
March 8, 10-11
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)
Standings
SWAC
March 8-11
Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
Standings
MAAC
March 7-11
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
MEAC
March 8-11
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
Ivy
March 10-11
Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)
Standings
Conference USA
March 8-11
Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)
Standings
Big West
March 7-8, 10-11
Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
WAC
March 6, 8, 10-11
Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
ASUN
March 4-5, 8, 11
Campus sites
Standings
NEC
March 6, 9, 12
Campus sites
Standings
Patriot League
March 4, 6, 9, 12
Campus sites
Standings
Big 12
March 9-12
Municipal Auditorium (Kansas City)
Standings
CAA
March 8-12
SECU Arena (Towson, Maryland)
Standings
Missouri Valley
March 9-12
Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline, Illinois)
Standings