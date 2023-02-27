        <
          Women's college basketball 2023 Champ Week: brackets, schedules, tickets punched

          Kentucky won last season's SEC tournament, upsetting South Carolina in the final. The Gamecocks have won every game since that March 6, 2022 loss. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
          9:10 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Starting with the Horizon and Sun Belt tournaments tipping off on Feb. 28, and culminating with five berths on the line on Selection Sunday, teams across the country will be battling for one of 32 automatic bids to the 2023 women's NCAA tournament.

          Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions? Check back later this month for live updates as we track which teams cut down the nets.

          Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set. The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 12.

          Until then, check out Charlie Creme's updated Bracketology analysis.

          Ohio Valley

          March 1-4
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Bracket

          Atlantic 10

          March 1-5
          Chase Fieldhouse (Wilmington, Delaware)
          Bracket

          Southern

          March 2-3, 5
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Bracket

          ACC

          March 1-5
          Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
          Bracket

          SEC

          March 1-5
          Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
          Bracket

          Big Ten

          March 1-5
          Target Center (Minneapolis)
          Bracket

          Pac-12

          March 1-3, 5
          Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas)
          Bracket

          Big South

          March 1-2, 4-5
          Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Bracket

          Sun Belt

          Feb. 28, March 1, 3, 5-6
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Bracket

          Big East

          March 3-6
          Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
          Bracket

          Horizon

          Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7
          Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Bracket

          Summit

          March 3-7
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Bracket

          West Coast

          March 2-4, 6-7
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big Sky

          March 4-8
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          Mountain West

          March 5-8
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Southland

          March 6-9
          Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          American

          March 6-9
          Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Standings

          America East

          March 1, 5, 10
          Campus sites
          Bracket

          MAC

          March 8, 10-11
          Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)
          Standings

          SWAC

          March 8-11
          Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Standings

          MAAC

          March 7-11
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          MEAC

          March 8-11
          Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Ivy

          March 10-11
          Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Conference USA

          March 8-11
          Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)
          Standings

          Big West

          March 7-8, 10-11
          Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          WAC

          March 6, 8, 10-11
          Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          ASUN

          March 4-5, 8, 11
          Campus sites
          Standings

          NEC

          March 6, 9, 12
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Patriot League

          March 4, 6, 9, 12
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Big 12

          March 9-12
          Municipal Auditorium (Kansas City)
          Standings

          CAA

          March 8-12
          SECU Arena (Towson, Maryland)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley

          March 9-12
          Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline, Illinois)
          Standings