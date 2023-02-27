Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Starting with the Horizon and Sun Belt tournaments tipping off on Feb. 28, and culminating with five berths on the line on Selection Sunday, teams across the country will be battling for one of 32 automatic bids to the 2023 women's NCAA tournament.

Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions? Check back later this month for live updates as we track which teams cut down the nets.

Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set. The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 12.

Until then, check out Charlie Creme's updated Bracketology analysis.

Ohio Valley

March 1-4

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Bracket

Atlantic 10

March 1-5

Chase Fieldhouse (Wilmington, Delaware)

Bracket

Southern

March 2-3, 5

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Bracket

ACC

March 1-5

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Bracket

SEC

March 1-5

Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Bracket

Big Ten

March 1-5

Target Center (Minneapolis)

Bracket

Pac-12

March 1-3, 5

Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas)

Bracket

Big South

March 1-2, 4-5

Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Bracket

Sun Belt

Feb. 28, March 1, 3, 5-6

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Bracket

Big East

March 3-6

Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)

Bracket

Horizon

Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7

Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Bracket

Summit

March 3-7

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Bracket

West Coast

March 2-4, 6-7

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big Sky

March 4-8

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Standings

Mountain West

March 5-8

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Southland

March 6-9

Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

American

March 6-9

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Standings

America East

March 1, 5, 10

Campus sites

Bracket

MAC

March 8, 10-11

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)

Standings

SWAC

March 8-11

Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Standings

MAAC

March 7-11

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

MEAC

March 8-11

Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Ivy

March 10-11

Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)

Standings

Conference USA

March 8-11

Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)

Standings

Big West

March 7-8, 10-11

Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

WAC

March 6, 8, 10-11

Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

ASUN

March 4-5, 8, 11

Campus sites

Standings

NEC

March 6, 9, 12

Campus sites

Standings

Patriot League

March 4, 6, 9, 12

Campus sites

Standings

Big 12

March 9-12

Municipal Auditorium (Kansas City)

Standings

CAA

March 8-12

SECU Arena (Towson, Maryland)

Standings

Missouri Valley

March 9-12

Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline, Illinois)

Standings