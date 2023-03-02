NC State star guard Diamond Johnson will miss the ACC tournament with a lingering ankle injury, coach Wes Moore told WFMY News this week.

Moore said the program intends for Johnson, a sophomore, to use the time off to more fully recover so she can be as healthy as possible heading into the NCAA tournament.

"We just felt like there's a two-week break between the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament, and [her sitting out] gives us another week," Moore told Hall. "Obviously, this week we were able to keep her out and then next week, so we just felt like, save it and hopefully get her ready for the NCAAs."

Moore's squad is an 8-seed in the ACC tournament, set to play 9-seed Syracuse Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Before the postseason, Johnson had missed seven games (four in late December/early January and three to conclude the regular season) with the injury. The Wolfpack have lost two of their past three contests (to Virginia Tech and Duke) without their top scorer (12.3 points) as well as their leader in minutes (28.3) and assists (3.5). Last appearing Feb. 16, Johnson was recently tabbed to the all-ACC second team after last season, earning ACC sixth player of the year.

Following the departure of a decorated senior class, NC State has had an up-and-down season, sitting at 19-10 after a strong start in nonconference play. The Wolfpack enter the ACC tournament as the defending champions, having won three straight tournament titles from 2020-2022. ESPN's Charlie Creme lists the Wolfpack, which advanced to the Elite Eight last year before losing to UConn, as a 7-seed in his latest NCAA tournament bracketology.