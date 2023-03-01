Championship Week is underway. The Ohio Valley Conference will crown the first champion on Saturday. By Selection Sunday on March 12, 32 women's college basketball teams will have punched their tickets to the 2023 women's NCAA tournament.

Which team will earn the automatic bid in each conference? Will the regular-season champions make it a sweep and win the conference tournaments as well? Or will upsets leave some favorites awaiting an at-large invitation to March Madness?

ESPN's Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel predict the winners for all 32 leagues below.

Leagues are listed in the order in which tickets will be punched. Creme will continue to project the field of 68 in women's Bracketology right through Selection Sunday.

The NCAA tournament opens March 15-16 with the First Four, and will crown the 2023 national champion in Dallas on April 2. Be sure to sign up for the Women's Tournament Challenge.

Creme Philippou Voepel Ohio Valley

3/4, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Little Rock

Little Rock

Little Rock Atlantic 10

3/5, noon ET (ESPNU)

UMass

UMass

Rhode Island Southern

3/5, noon ET (ESPN+)

Mercer

East Tennessee St.

Wofford ACC

3/5, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

North Carolina

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech SEC

3/5, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina Big Ten

3/5, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Indiana

Indiana

Indiana Pac-12

3/5, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Stanford

Stanford

Stanford Big South

3/5, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Sun Belt

3/6, 2 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Troy

James Madison

James Madison Big East

3/6, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Villanova

UConn

UConn Horizon

3/7, noon ET (ESPNU)

Green Bay

Green Bay

Cleveland State Summit

3/7, 2 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

South Dakota St.

South Dakota St.

South Dakota St. West Coast

3/7, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Big Sky

3/8, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Sacramento St.

Sacramento St.

Northern Arizona Mountain West

3/8, 10 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV Southland

3/9, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Lamar

SE Louisiana

Lamar AAC

3/9, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

South Florida

South Florida

Houston America East

3/10, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Albany

Albany

Vermont MAC

3/11, 11 a.m. ET (CBSSN)

Toledo

Ball State

Toledo ASUN

3/11, 12:05 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

FGCU

FGCU

FGCU WAC

3/11, 12:05 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin

Southern Utah SWAC

3/11, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Jackson State

Jackson State

Jackson State MAAC

3/11, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Iona

Iona

Quinnipiac MEAC

3/11, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Norfolk State

Norfolk State

Norfolk State Ivy

3/11, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNews)

Princeton

Princeton

Columbia C-USA

3/11, 5:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Big West

3/11, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

UC Irvine

UC Irvine

Long Beach State NEC

3/12, noon ET (ESPNU)

Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Patriot

3/12, noon ET (CBSSN)

Boston University

Boston University

Boston University Big 12

3/12, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Texas

Texas

Oklahoma CAA

3/12, 2 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Stony Brook

Drexel

Towson MVC

3/12, 2 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Belmont

Drake

Illinois State

Consensus picks

Team listed first/alone is the consensus pick in each conference; teams listed in parentheses received one vote as the conference favorite.

* Denotes a unanimous pick from our panel to win the conference race.

ACC: Virginia Tech Hokies (North Carolina Tar Heels)

America East: Albany Great Danes (Vermont Catamounts)

American: South Florida Bulls (Houston Cougars)

Atlantic 10: UMass Minutewomen (Rhode Island Rams)

ASUN: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles*

Big 12: Texas Longhorns (Oklahoma Sooners)

Big East: UConn Huskies (Villanova Wildcats)

Big Sky: Sacramento State Hornets (Northern Arizona Lumberjacks)

Big South: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Big Ten: Indiana Hoosiers*

Big West: UC Irvine Anteaters (Long Beach State Beach)

Colonial: No consensus (Stony Brook Seawolves, Drexel Dragons, Towson Tigers)

Conference USA: Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders

Horizon League: Green Bay Phoenix (Cleveland State Vikings)

Ivy League: Princeton Tigers (Columbia Lions)

MAAC: Iona Gaels (Quinnipiac Bobcats)

MAC: Toledo Rockets (Ball State Cardinals)

MEAC: Norfolk State Spartans*

Missouri Valley: No consensus (Belmont Bruins, Drake Bulldogs, Illinois State Redbirds)

Mountain West: UNLV Lady Rebels*

Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights*

Ohio Valley: Little Rock Trojans*

Pac-12: Stanford Cardinal*

Patriot League: Boston University Terriers*

SEC: South Carolina Gamecocks*

Southern: No consensus (Mercer Bears, East Tennessee State Bucs, Wofford Terriers)

Southland: Lamar Cardinals (SE Louisiana Lady Lions)

SWAC: Jackson State Lady Tigers*

Summit: South Dakota State Jackrabbits*

Sun Belt: James Madison Dukes (Troy Trojans)

West Coast: Gonzaga Bulldogs*

WAC: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (Southern Utah Thunderbirds)