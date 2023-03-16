The Florida State women's basketball team will be without star freshman Ta'Niya Latson for the NCAA tournament because of an undisclosed injury, the school announced Thursday.

The Seminoles, the No. 7 seed in the Seattle 4 Regional, will face No. 10 seed Georgia in a first-round game in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday. The winner could face No. 2 seed Iowa in the second round.

Latson, a 5-foot-8 guard, is the Seminoles' leading scorer at 21.3 points per game, which is fifth-best among Power 5 players. She became the first freshman to lead the ACC in scoring and is the only freshman among the top 40 scorers in Division I this season. She also led Florida State in steals (51) and was second in assists (90) while being named the ACC Rookie of the Year, a first-team All-ACC selection and one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award.

But Latson missed the ACC tournament, and the No. 5 seed Seminoles (23-9, 12-6 ACC) were upset in the second round by No. 12 seed Wake Forest.

Playing without Latson won't affect the Seminoles' approach, Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff said.

"Ta'Niya is a talented scorer and all-around player, but stylistically in our approach to the game -- which is to get out and run, attack the basket, find open shooters -- that won't change in terms of what we do," Wyckoff said.

The Seminoles also will be without sophomore guard O'Mariah Gordon for the NCAA tournament because of injury. Gordon averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists this season.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, we've been in this situation before throughout the season," Wyckoff said. "We've been down to eight players at certain times. So that's one of the things that I love about our group, is that we only have 10, but I've always felt we're deep."