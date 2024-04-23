        <
          Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2024-25

          Kate Paye just completed her 17th year on the Stanford staff and eighth as associate head coach. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
          Apr 23, 2024, 04:40 PM

          After 38 years at Stanford Cardinal, coach Tara VanDerveer has retired.

          VanDerveer, the winningest coach in men's or women's NCAA history with 1,216 victories across 45 years, led Stanford to three NCAA titles (1990, 1992, 2021) and 14 Final Four appearances.

          Stanford officially named Kate Paye, a former player under VanDerveer and a longtime member of her staff, as VanDerveer's successor on Tuesday.

          School: Out / In

          UC Santa Barbara: Bonnie Henrickson / Renee Jimenez

          Cal State Northridge: Carlene Mitchell /

          Canisius: Sahar Nusseibeh / Tiffany Swoffard

          Charlotte: Cara Consuegra /

          Chattanooga: Shawn Poppie / Deandra Schirmer

          Clemson: Amanda Butler / Shawn Poppie

          Eastern Michigan: Fred Castro / Sahar Nusseibeh

          Georgetown: Darnell Haney* / Darnell Haney

          Green Bay: Kevin Borseth / Kayla Karius

          Hampton: David Six / Tamisha Augustin

          Kentucky: Kyra Elzy / Kenny Brooks

          Marquette: Megan Duffy / Cara Consuegra

          Marshall: Kim Caldwell / Juli Fulks

          UMBC: Johnetta Hayes / Candice Hill

          Miami: Katie Meier / Tricia Cullop

          Monmouth: Ginny Boggess / Cait Wetmore

          North Alabama: Missy Tiber / Candi Whitaker

          Robert Morris: Charlie Buscaglia / Chandler McCabe

          South Dakota: Kayla Karius /

          Stanford: Tara VanDerveer / Kate Paye

          Stony Brook: Ashley Langford / Joy McCorvey

          Tennessee: Kellie Harper / Kim Caldwell

          Toledo: Tricia Cullop / Ginny Boggess

          Tulane: Lisa Stockton / Ashley Langford

          Utah State: Kayla Ard / Wesley Brooks

          Virginia Tech: Kenny Brooks / Megan Duffy

          Youngstown State: John Nicolais^ / Melissa Jackson

          * Darnell had been promoted to interim head coach before the season, succeeding the late Tasha Butts

          ^ John Nicolais served as Youngstown State's interim head coach for the 2023-24 season