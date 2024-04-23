Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

After 38 years at Stanford Cardinal, coach Tara VanDerveer has retired.

VanDerveer, the winningest coach in men's or women's NCAA history with 1,216 victories across 45 years, led Stanford to three NCAA titles (1990, 1992, 2021) and 14 Final Four appearances.

Stanford officially named Kate Paye, a former player under VanDerveer and a longtime member of her staff, as VanDerveer's successor on Tuesday.

Last updated: April 23, 2024

School: Out / In

UC Santa Barbara: Bonnie Henrickson / Renee Jimenez

Cal State Northridge: Carlene Mitchell /

Canisius: Sahar Nusseibeh / Tiffany Swoffard

Charlotte: Cara Consuegra /

Chattanooga: Shawn Poppie / Deandra Schirmer

Clemson: Amanda Butler / Shawn Poppie

Eastern Michigan: Fred Castro / Sahar Nusseibeh

Georgetown: Darnell Haney* / Darnell Haney

Green Bay: Kevin Borseth / Kayla Karius

Hampton: David Six / Tamisha Augustin

Kentucky: Kyra Elzy / Kenny Brooks

Marquette: Megan Duffy / Cara Consuegra

Marshall: Kim Caldwell / Juli Fulks

UMBC: Johnetta Hayes / Candice Hill

Miami: Katie Meier / Tricia Cullop

Monmouth: Ginny Boggess / Cait Wetmore

North Alabama: Missy Tiber / Candi Whitaker

Robert Morris: Charlie Buscaglia / Chandler McCabe

South Dakota: Kayla Karius /

Stanford: Tara VanDerveer / Kate Paye

Stony Brook: Ashley Langford / Joy McCorvey

Tennessee: Kellie Harper / Kim Caldwell

Toledo: Tricia Cullop / Ginny Boggess

Tulane: Lisa Stockton / Ashley Langford

Utah State: Kayla Ard / Wesley Brooks

Virginia Tech: Kenny Brooks / Megan Duffy

Youngstown State: John Nicolais^ / Melissa Jackson

* Darnell had been promoted to interim head coach before the season, succeeding the late Tasha Butts

^ John Nicolais served as Youngstown State's interim head coach for the 2023-24 season