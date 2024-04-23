Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2024-25

After 38 years at Stanford Cardinal, coach Tara VanDerveer has retired.
VanDerveer, the winningest coach in men's or women's NCAA history with 1,216 victories across 45 years, led Stanford to three NCAA titles (1990, 1992, 2021) and 14 Final Four appearances.
Stanford officially named Kate Paye, a former player under VanDerveer and a longtime member of her staff, as VanDerveer's successor on Tuesday.
Last updated: April 23, 2024
School: Out / In
UC Santa Barbara: Bonnie Henrickson / Renee Jimenez
Cal State Northridge: Carlene Mitchell /
Canisius: Sahar Nusseibeh / Tiffany Swoffard
Charlotte: Cara Consuegra /
Chattanooga: Shawn Poppie / Deandra Schirmer
Clemson: Amanda Butler / Shawn Poppie
Eastern Michigan: Fred Castro / Sahar Nusseibeh
Georgetown: Darnell Haney* / Darnell Haney
Green Bay: Kevin Borseth / Kayla Karius
Hampton: David Six / Tamisha Augustin
Kentucky: Kyra Elzy / Kenny Brooks
Marquette: Megan Duffy / Cara Consuegra
Marshall: Kim Caldwell / Juli Fulks
UMBC: Johnetta Hayes / Candice Hill
Miami: Katie Meier / Tricia Cullop
Monmouth: Ginny Boggess / Cait Wetmore
North Alabama: Missy Tiber / Candi Whitaker
Robert Morris: Charlie Buscaglia / Chandler McCabe
Stanford: Tara VanDerveer / Kate Paye
Stony Brook: Ashley Langford / Joy McCorvey
Tennessee: Kellie Harper / Kim Caldwell
Toledo: Tricia Cullop / Ginny Boggess
Tulane: Lisa Stockton / Ashley Langford
Utah State: Kayla Ard / Wesley Brooks
Virginia Tech: Kenny Brooks / Megan Duffy
Youngstown State: John Nicolais^ / Melissa Jackson
* Darnell had been promoted to interim head coach before the season, succeeding the late Tasha Butts
^ John Nicolais served as Youngstown State's interim head coach for the 2023-24 season