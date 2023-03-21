No. 6 Colorado upsets No. 3 Duke to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003. (0:41)

Toss the chalk out the window. The 2023 women's NCAA tournament bracket needs a pencil with an extra large eraser.

Perhaps inspired by 8-seed Ole Miss' upset of Stanford on Sunday, ninth-seeded Miami sent a second No. 1 seed home in as many nights, eliminating Indiana in Bloomington on Monday. It's the first time in 25 years that two No. 1 seeds failed to reach the Sweet 16. How's that Women's Tournament Challenge bracket looking now?

In their two victories, the Hurricanes erased a 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State in a game in which they didn't lead until the fourth quarter, and then Monday they never trailed against the No. 2 team in the country en route to the tournament's biggest upset.

And that wasn't all.

Two other lower seeds won on the road in Seattle 4, leaving Iowa as the only top-four seed in the Sweet 16 in the region.

All of which means this NCAA tournament now needs some significant reseeding. Virginia Tech has gone from a No. 1 ... to a No. 2 ... and now back to a No. 1. Tennessee has looked so good the Lady Vols vaulted up two seeds. Ole Miss and Miami are still on the list, and who would have thought Notre Dame, playing without two starting guards, would still be around, and Stanford, with two All-Americans, would not?

As great as these past four days have been, perhaps it's a good thing that the tournament takes a break for three days so everyone can catch their breath.

Here's a look at our reseeding of this unexpected Sweet 16 before the games resume Friday.

No. 1 seeds

South Carolina Gamecocks

NCAA seed: No. 1 overall (Greenville 1)

NCAA tournament: Defeated Norfolk State 72-40; defeated South Florida 76-45

South Carolina did to South Florida what it seems to do to every prepared, hard-nosed, but undermanned opponent: The Gamecocks absorbed the Bulls' best in the first quarter and into the second. But by midway through the third, South Carolina's physical superiority, talent and depth started to bring the result that always seems inevitable. South Florida led after the first quarter and only trailed by four at the half. For most, that only lasts so long against the Gamecocks. South Carolina ended the third quarter with a 19-5 run, and the Bulls were done. The win streak has reached 40 and now the Gamecocks stay in nearby Greenville, where they just won the SEC tournament, with the Final Four two games away.

Up next: vs. UCLA on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

UConn Huskies

NCAA seed: No. 2 (Seattle 3)

NCAA tournament: Defeated Vermont 95-52; defeated Baylor 77-58

At nearly the exact same time another No. 1 seed was going down, and Colorado and Duke played into overtime, the Huskies were simply taking care of business. There would be no home team letdown in Storrs. UConn didn't pull away until the third quarter, and the Huskies secured the win against a stubborn Baylor team to reach the Sweet 16 for a remarkable 29th straight time. Azzi Fudd scored 22 points, the most since her return at the start of the Big East tournament, and Aaliyah Edwards delivered an efficient 19 points. The Bears made 12 3-pointers, which could be a concern with Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell looming in the next round, but UConn shut down everything else Baylor tried to do, allowing just eight fourth-quarter points.

Up next: vs. Ohio State on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ABC)

Iowa Hawkeyes

NCAA seed: No. 2 (Seattle 4)

NCAA tournament: Defeated SE Louisiana 95-43; defeated Georgia 74-66

After Iowa's hard-fought win over Georgia, some headlines said Caitlin Clark's 22 points led the way. But her 14 assists were the biggest reason the Hawkeyes are in their third Sweet 16 in the last four NCAA tournaments. Iowa scored five baskets in a row late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, and none of them were by Clark, but she set each up with a varied display of passing excellence. Her deep shooting gets on SportsCenter. Clark's assists win games. From the 0:17 mark of the second quarter until there was 6:50 left in the game, Clark, the national leader in assists per game, had a hand in 27 consecutive Iowa points. The run only included three Clark baskets.

With 1-seed Stanford out, the rest of the Seattle 4 Regional is full of defensive-minded teams which will all have one objective when they meet Iowa: Slow down Clark. Georgia got close -- Clark was only 6-of-17 from the field -- but found a way, like she has most of the season.

Up next: vs. Colorado on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Virginia Tech Hokies

NCAA seed: No. 1 (Seattle 3)

NCAA tournament: Defeated Chattanooga 58-33; defeated South Dakota State 72-60

South Dakota State has posed problems for Power 5 schools for years under coach Aaron Johnston. The Hokies made sure it didn't happen Sunday. Led by Georgia Amoore, they made five 3-pointers in the game's first six minutes, and then rode Elizabeth Kitley's physical dominance in the second quarter to build a 23-point halftime lead. Virginia Tech reached the program's second Sweet 16 (and first since 1999) and now has a school-record 29 wins. The Hokies have all the ingredients of a Final Four team: plenty of veterans, good guard play, multiple shooters, outstanding defense and a pair of stars in Kitley and Amoore. But they now must go far away from home and have entered unchartered waters for a program looking for its first Elite Eight.

Up next: vs. Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

No. 2 seeds

play 1:09 Lady Vols cruise to Sweet Sixteen with win over Toledo Tennessee spreads the offense around as five players score in double figures with stout defense to advance past the Rockets, 94-47.

Maryland Terrapins

NCAA seed: No. 2

NCAA tournament: Defeated Holy Cross 93-61; defeated Arizona 77-64

The more WNBA scouts watch Diamond Miller in these high-profile games, the more excited they must get. Miller's game is built for March, but it might be even more suited for June, July, August and the WNBA's summertime schedule. Whether it was leading the break, making a defensive play on the rim or finishing with an acrobatic move in the paint, she was again the catalyst Sunday as Maryland pulled away from Arizona. With a 32-point dominance of Holy Cross and a 13-point win over the Wildcats, the Terps have been the most impressive team in the NCAA tournament.

Miller is headed to her third consecutive Sweet 16 after finishing with 24 points on 11-for-19 shooting, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals Sunday. She has yet to take that next step to the Elite Eight, but with a depleted Notre Dame up next, the Terps are heavy favorites to advance for a possible meeting with South Carolina, a rematch of a November game that Miller missed due to injury.

Up next: vs. Notre Dame on Saturday (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Utah Utes

NCAA seed: No. 2 (Greenville 2)

NCAA tournament: Defeated Gardner-Webb 103-77; defeated Princeton 63-56

Great teams find ways to win even when everything doesn't go according to plan. If Sunday's second-round win over Princeton is an indication, Utah might have joined the group of great teams. The Utes, who make 8.5 3-pointers per game, were just 1-for-15 from deep. They also committed 20 turnovers and allowed the smaller Tigers to get 20 offensive rebounds. Yet despite numerous runs by Princeton, Utah never trailed. Alissa Pili's 28 points led the way, and her 61 in two games leads all NCAA tournament scorers. No. 3 on the list? Angel Reese of LSU, the Utes' next opponent.

Up next: vs. LSU on Friday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)