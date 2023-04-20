Former Duke star Celeste Taylor is transferring to play her final year of college at Ohio State, she announced on social media Thursday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have decided to do my [grad] year at The Ohio State University," Taylor posted, thanking the Duke fanbase and program while acknowledging her move with the caption, "Hey Buckeye Nation."

Taylor initially announced that she would return to Duke for a fifth season before entering her name in the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11 guard from Valley Stream, New York, was the primary force behind a resurgent Duke team this past season, winning 2022-23 ACC defensive player of the year and earning a nod on the 2022-23 all-ACC first team. She also was recognized as one of the best defenders in the country when she was tabbed as a finalist for the Naismith defensive player of the year award.

Taylor -- who started her career at Texas, where she earned all-Big 12 freshman team and all-conference honorable mention selections in consecutive seasons -- has averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game throughout her career.

Ohio State is coming off a historic season in which it recorded a program-record 19-0 start and beat UConn in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993. The Buckeyes ultimately fell short of the Final Four by losing to Virginia Tech.

Ohio State lost second-round WNBA draft pick Taylor Mikesell this offseason but return stars Jacy Sheldon and Cotie McMahon.