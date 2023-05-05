COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is adding junior college player of the year Sakima Walker to her roster.

Walker posted on social media Friday that she was joining the Gamecocks, who lost seven seniors -- including three-time All-American Aliyah Boston -- from this season's Final Four team.

The 6-foot-5 Walker spent her first two years in college at Rutgers before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, where she helped the team win the junior college national title last season.

Walker, from Columbus, Ohio, was named the NJCAA Division I women's player of the year after she averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32 games.

She is the second transfer added by Staley, along with Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao.

Along with Boston, leading scorer Zia Cooke, defensive stopper Brea Beal and starters Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher have left the program for the WNBA or completed their eligibility.