Former All-Big Ten standout Ashley Owusu has transferred to Penn State, the school announced Thursday.

Owusu -- who grew up in Woodbridge, Virginia -- lands at Penn State after playing three years at Maryland and one season at Virginia Tech. She has one year of eligibility remaining.

"We are thrilled to add Ashley to our Penn State family," fifth-year head coach Carolyn Kieger said in a statement. "She is a game-changing player who has excelled at the highest level, especially in the Big Ten Conference. Her skillset is the perfect complement to our roster and style of play. The way she navigates ball screens is the best in the country. She is a no-doubt pro and will have an immediate impact on our team. I am excited both for her, and our entire basketball community."

Owusu said she signed with Penn State because of the culture within the program.

"I chose Penn State because of how welcoming and genuine the coaches and girls were," Owusu said. "I wanted to be around people that have the same goals as me, and I know that my teammates and I are going to accomplish big things this season."

The 6-foot guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists during three seasons at Maryland before seeing limited time in Blacksburg (averaging 5.1 points in 15.1 minutes per game across 17 appearances). She missed time earlier in the season because of a pinkie injury but after returning to the court did not appear in Virginia Tech's postseason run to the program's first Final Four.

In College Park, Owusu was named Big Ten tournament MVP in 2020 and 2021 and earned All-Big Ten honors all three years (first team in 2021, second team in 2020 and 2022). She also took home the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation's top shooting guard, and was named an Associated Press third-team All-American in 2021 and an AP honorable mention All-American in 2022.

Penn State has improved its win total each season in Kieger's tenure, finishing 14-17 in 2022-23. The Lady Lions finished 12th in the Big Ten this past season, concluding their season with a 63-61 loss to Michigan in the conference tournament's second round.