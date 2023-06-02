Indiana coach Teri Moren has agreed to a contract extension that will make her among the highest-paid women's basketball coaches in the country, the school announced Friday.

Moren will have an average annual compensation of $1.3 million, and her contract has been extended two years through the 2028-29 season.

She has an opportunity to earn several performance bonuses, including for Big Ten regular and postseason championships, top-three league finishes, NCAA tournament appearances and wins, and Big Ten or national coach of the year awards. Moren was The Associated Press national coach of the year last season, when the Hoosiers set a single-season wins record for the program by going 28-4.

"The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here, but also Indiana University's commitment to continuing to elevate IU women's basketball into one of the best programs in the sport," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said.

The Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular-season title last season for just the second time, along with 1983. After losing in the Big Ten tournament semifinals to Ohio State, Indiana was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament but was upset by No. 9 Miami in the second round.

Moren, 200-93 in her nine seasons at Indiana, is the winningest coach in program history and has eight consecutive seasons of 20 or more wins. The Hoosiers won the WNIT championship in 2018 and reached the Elite Eight in 2021. Last season, they also had their highest average attendance in program history, drawing 8,104 per home game.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success," Moren said. "I am excited for what's happening in the future of our program."

The Hoosiers lost guard Grace Berger, a first-round WNBA draft pick by the Indiana Fever, but return their other starters for 2023-24, including leading scorer and rebounder Mackenzie Holmes.