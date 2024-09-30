Open Extended Reactions

Below is the schedule for the 2025 women's NCAA basketball tournament, which will include 68 teams for the fourth consecutive year.

The last four at-large teams, seeded 65 through 68, will compete in the First Four before the start of the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The top 16 seeds will host the first weekend of tournament games, as well as the First Four.

Once again, the regional semifinals and final -- the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight -- will be held at two sites, with eight teams competing at each. Birmingham, Alabama, and Spokane, Washington, will host the regionals March 28-31.

The 2025 women's Final Four is scheduled for April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The women's bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 16, on ESPN, with ESPN networks broadcasting each game of the tournament. Games will also be available to watch online via the ESPN App.

New this year for women's college basketball is the use of the quadrant-based system -- used by the men's selection committee -- to measure the quality of a win or a loss, which will factor into teams' chances at being selected for the 68-team bracket.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, check out Charlie Creme's ESPN Bracketology for early projections of the field, including all of the current teams considered to be "on the bubble."

Selection Sunday

March 16 (ESPN/ESPN App)

First Four

March 19-20

TBD; top 16 seeds host

First round

March 21-22

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Second round

March 23-24

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Birmingham Regional

March 28-31

Legacy Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Spokane Regional

March 28-31

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington)

Final Four

April 4, April 6

Amalie Arena (Tampa, Florida)