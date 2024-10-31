How to watch men's and women's NCAA basketball opening day

Open Extended Reactions

The action tips off Monday with a host of enticing matchups, including a star-studded women's doubleheader across the pond in Paris in the Aflac Oui-Play Event. No. 3 USC, led by returning star JuJu Watkins, is set to face off against No. 20 Ole Miss on ESPN, followed by No. 17 Louisville vs. No. 5 UCLA on ESPN2. On the men's side, No. 8 Baylor and No. 6 Gonzaga clash in a top-10 showdown on ESPN2.

Here are key facts about the upcoming games:

How can fans watch Monday's college basketball action?

*All times Eastern

Notable women's matchups

Aflac Oui-Play (Paris): No. 20 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 USC - Noon on ESPN

Aflac Oui-Play (Paris): No. 17 Louisville vs. No. 5 UCLA - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Mercyhurst at No. 6 Notre Dame - 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Notable men's matchups

Wright State at No. 23 Kentucky - 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Maine at No. 7 Duke - 7 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 21 Florida vs. South Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. - 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

UNC Asheville at No. 2 Alabama - 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Elon at No. 9 North Carolina - 9 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 8 Baylor at No. 6 Gonzaga - 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

