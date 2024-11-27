Open Extended Reactions

There is a new No. 1 -- the UCLA Bruins -- in the ESPN Women's Basketball Power Rankings, ending the South Carolina Gamecocks' long reign in the top spot.

But the Duke Blue Devils, who have broken into the top 10, are also a team to keep an eye on.

The Blue Devils didn't make it into the Power Rankings at all last season but ended up advancing to the Sweet 16, where they lost to UConn. That completed a 22-12 season for coach Kara Lawson, who has seen a lot happen in her Duke tenure after a tough start.

Lawson took over at Duke in July 2020. On Christmas Day 2020, Duke announced the rest of the program's season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. That followed a 73-49 loss to Louisville on Dec. 9, 2020, the last of four games the Blue Devils played that season.

Lawson has been building ever since. The Blue Devils were 17-13 in 2021-22 and 26-7 (made the second round of the NCAA tournament) in 2022-23. Last season's regional semifinal appearance was Duke's first since 2018.

Duke is in a stretch now with three of four games against teams ranked by the Associated Press. The Blue Devils beat No. 9 Kansas State 73-62 Monday at the Ball Dawgs Classic in greater Las Vegas. They will face No. 8 Oklahoma in that event Wednesday. On Dec. 5, they travel to meet No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Both are major tests against foes picked to finish in the top four in the SEC. But even if Duke loses both of those games, these are the types of opponents a program aspiring to return to the Final Four needs to play. Oklahoma's high-powered offense will challenge Duke to keep up with the Sooners. South Carolina is going to learn -- and likely improve -- after its loss to UCLA on Sunday.

Duke junior guard Ashlon Jackson had a career-high 30 points against K-State and is leading the Blue Devils at 15.7 points per game, and forward Toby Fournier, one of the top freshmen in the country, is averaging 12.9 points.

Notre Dame, the preseason favorite in the ACC, has made the biggest splash for the league so far with its upset of USC this past Saturday. Duke -- picked preseason No. 3 in the ACC and with one loss so far, at Maryland on Nov. 10 -- could make some noise over the next nine days.

Previous ranking: 5

UCLA didn't just defeat South Carolina in the season's biggest game to date, the Bruins got the upper hand from the beginning and never let up in a 77-62 victory. UCLA has six players averaging 9.0 points or more, led by center Lauren Betts' 19.4 per game. The key for the Bruins now -- which coach Cori Close will no doubt stress -- is moving forward with the same focus they had facing the Gamecocks.

Next seven days: @ Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu: vs. UT Martin (Nov. 29), vs. Fresno State (Nov. 30), vs. Hawai'i (Dec. 1)

Previous ranking: 2

The Huskies beat Oregon State 71-52 in their first game this week in the Bahamas. We'll see if they get more of a test Wednesday vs. the quickness of Ole Miss. So far, coach Geno Auriemma likes how much freshman forward Sarah Strong brings: She ranks second to senior guard Paige Bueckers in points and assists, and she leads the team in rebounds, steals and blocks.

Next seven days: @ Baha Mar Women's Championship in the Bahamas: vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 27); vs. Holy Cross (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 7

Sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo has climbed into the national player of the year race quickly; Saturday's 74-61 victory at USC was a strong statement from her and the Irish. Next up: Notre Dame freshman forward Kate Koval, who is 6-foot-5, faces TCU 6-7 veteran center Sedona Prince on Friday. They currently rank first and second in blocked shots per game in Division I.

Next seven days: @ Cayman Islands Classic: vs. TCU (Nov. 29), vs. Utah (Nov. 30)

Previous ranking: 1

UCLA snapped South Carolina's 43-game winning streak, but it isn't such a bad thing for the Gamecocks. They have been carrying the weight of being the national championship favorites for a long time. This is a very different team than last season, with players figuring out their roles. Coach Dawn Staley is learning which players she can count on.

Next seven days: @ Fort Myers Tipoff in Florida: vs. Iowa State (Nov. 28), vs. Purdue (Nov. 30)

Previous ranking: 3

The Trojans escaped the guard-led attack of Ole Miss in the Nov. 4 season opener, but they couldn't do it against Notre Dame on Saturday. JuJu Watkins had 24 points against the Irish but was 0-of-5 from behind the arc; USC shot 1-for-13 from 3. It's going to be a big season for Watkins and USC, but this game was a good wake-up call about how much work is ahead.

Next seven days: @ Women's Acrisure Holiday Invitational in Palm Springs, California: vs. Seton Hall (Nov. 27); vs. Saint Louis (Nov. 29); vs. California Baptist (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 4

Texas didn't do anything wrong to drop two spots. The Longhorns were just passed by teams -- UCLA and Notre Dame -- that played better opponents. Higher-caliber foes are on the way for Texas, which could face West Virginia in its Florida tournament and then plays in one of next month's blockbusters against Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

Next seven days: @ Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida: vs. New Mexico State (Nov. 29), TBA (Nov. 30), TBA (Dec. 1)

Previous ranking: 9

The Sooners can put up points very fast; they are tied for first in assists (23.2 per game) in Division I and seventh in scoring average (90.8). They also rank first in rebounds per game (55.8) and rebound margin (23.7). In short, they have overwhelmed their opponents so far. Their first real tests come up next, as they face Duke and Louisville.

Next seven days: @ Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas: vs. Duke (Nov. 27)

Previous ranking: 10

Considering all the newcomers (10), it's understandable that the Terps don't have a super challenging nonconference schedule. Their victory over Duke on Nov. 10 is good for their résumé, and they will have plenty of chances to add to that in Big Ten play.

Next seven days: @ Navy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland: vs. George Mason (Nov. 30); vs. Toledo (Dec. 1); vs. Mount St. Mary's (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 6

The Tigers went to the wire to beat Washington 68-67 in the Bahamas on Monday, getting the winning layup from Arizona transfer Kailyn Gilbert with 1 second left. Wednesday's matchup vs. No. 20 NC State is LSU's only game against a ranked opponent -- as the AP poll stands now -- until they face South Carolina on Jan. 23.

Next seven days: Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas: vs. NC State (Nov. 27); vs. NC Central (Dec. 1)

Previous ranking: 13

While Ashlon Jackson and Toby Fournier lead the way in scoring, Jadyn Donovan (8.0) and Jordan Wood (5.1) are the Blue Devils' top rebounders. Wood leads the team in field goal percentage (64.3). Defense has been a calling card for Duke under Lawson; can the Blue Devils slow down Oklahoma?

Next seven days: @ Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas: vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 27); vs. Columbia (Dec. 1)

Previous ranking: 12

Chance Gray, a transfer from Oregon, leads the Buckeyes with 18.0 points per game. Freshman Jaloni Cambridge is right behind at 17.0. The two guards have sparked Ohio State's offense this season, but the Buckeyes' first test might not be until they host Illinois on Dec. 8.

Next seven days: @ Daytona Beach Classic: vs. Old Dominion (Nov. 28), vs. Utah State (Nov. 29)

Previous ranking: 11

The Wildcats suffered their first defeat of the season Monday, losing 73-62 to Duke. They entered that game averaging 88.8 points, but the Blue Devils forced 18 turnovers and held K-State to 2-of-10 shooting from behind the arc. It was a missed opportunity for the Wildcats to help their résumé, as a win also would have given them a game against Oklahoma.

Next seven days: @ Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas: vs. DePaul (Nov. 27); vs. Central Arkansas (Dec. 1); vs. Eastern Illinois (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 14

The Mountaineers have yet to be tested, winning their games by an average of 43.8 points, led by guard JJ Quinerly's 17.0 points per game. A tough matchup might be on the way Sunday, if both West Virginia and Texas reach the final of their tournament in Florida.

Next seven days: @ Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida: vs. High Point (Nov. 29); TBA (Nov. 30); TBA (Dec. 1)

Previous ranking: 8

The annual in-state battles between Iowa State, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Drake are often tough games for the perceived favorites to win. That was the case last week for Iowa State, which lost 87-75 at Northern Iowa on Wednesday and then needed a last-second basket from Audi Crooks to beat Drake 80-78 on Sunday. Crooks had a combined 55 points in those games. One of the Cyclones' biggest games of the season is coming up next.

Next seven days: @ Fort Myers Tipoff in Florida: vs. South Carolina (Nov. 28); vs. Middle Tennessee (Nov. 30); vs. South Carolina Upstate (Dec. 3)

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)

Previous ranking: 15

The Wildcats beat Arizona State 77-61 in the Music City tournament Tuesday, led by two transfers who came with coach Kenny Brooks from Virginia Tech: Clara Strack (24 points) and Georgia Amoore (9 assists). Another transfer, Teonni Key from North Carolina, led the way in rebounding (13). Kentucky, which has a win over ranked Louisville, faces two ranked opponents next in Illinois and North Carolina.

Next seven days: @ Music City Classic in Nashville, Tennessee: vs. Illinois (Nov. 27)

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Previous rankings: NR

The Tar Heels responded well to their only loss of the season, 69-58 to UConn on Nov. 15 in Greensboro, North Carolina. They subsequently won the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas with victories over Ball State, Villanova and Indiana.