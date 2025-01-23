        <
          Women with the most points in a D-I college basketball game

          Kansas State's Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division I single-game scoring record with 61 points in a 94-65 victory over Oklahoma on Jan. 23. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 23, 2025, 08:44 PM

          Ayoka Lee nearly outscored Oklahoma by herself on one historic Sunday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas.

          The Kansas State center made history against the Sooners on Jan. 23, 2022, scoring 61 points to set an NCAA Division I women's basketball single-game record in the Wildcats' 94-65 win.

          Lee finished 23-of-30 from the field (76.7%) and 15-of-17 from the foul line (88.2%). She also had 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

          Long Beach State's Cindy Brown (set in 1987) and Minnesota guard Rachel Banham (2016) shared the previous Division I women's record of 60 points.

          Here's a look at the NCAA Division I women's basketball single-game points leaders:

          61 points

          Ayoka Lee (Kansas State) vs. Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2022

          60 points

          Rachel Banham (Minnesota) vs. Northwestern on Feb. 7, 2016

          Cindy Brown (Long Beach State) vs. San José State on Feb. 16, 1987

          58 points

          Moe Kinard (Lamar) vs. Denver on Nov. 23, 2018

          Kim Perrot (Louisiana) vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 5, 1990

          Lorri Bauman (Drake) vs. Missouri State on Jan. 6, 1984

          57 points

          Kelsey Plum (Washington) vs. Utah on Feb. 25, 2017

          56 points

          Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) vs. Evansville on March 10, 2000

          55 points

          Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) vs. Alabama State on Feb. 25, 1989

          Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) vs. Southern on Feb. 13, 1989

