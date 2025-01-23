Women with the most points in a D-I college basketball game

Open Extended Reactions

Ayoka Lee nearly outscored Oklahoma by herself on one historic Sunday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Kansas State center made history against the Sooners on Jan. 23, 2022, scoring 61 points to set an NCAA Division I women's basketball single-game record in the Wildcats' 94-65 win.

Lee finished 23-of-30 from the field (76.7%) and 15-of-17 from the foul line (88.2%). She also had 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Long Beach State's Cindy Brown (set in 1987) and Minnesota guard Rachel Banham (2016) shared the previous Division I women's record of 60 points.

Here's a look at the NCAA Division I women's basketball single-game points leaders:

61 points

Ayoka Lee (Kansas State) vs. Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2022

60 points

Rachel Banham (Minnesota) vs. Northwestern on Feb. 7, 2016

Cindy Brown (Long Beach State) vs. San José State on Feb. 16, 1987

58 points

Moe Kinard (Lamar) vs. Denver on Nov. 23, 2018

Kim Perrot (Louisiana) vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 5, 1990

Lorri Bauman (Drake) vs. Missouri State on Jan. 6, 1984

57 points

Kelsey Plum (Washington) vs. Utah on Feb. 25, 2017

56 points

Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) vs. Evansville on March 10, 2000

55 points

Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) vs. Alabama State on Feb. 25, 1989

Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) vs. Southern on Feb. 13, 1989

