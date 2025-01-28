Undefeated D1 women's basketball champions in NCAA history

Open Extended Reactions

Finishing a season undefeated is tough. The feat is so challenging that only 10 NCAA Division I women's basketball teams have gone unbeaten since the NCAA began governing women's sports in 1981-82.

Five programs have accomplished a perfect season: Baylor, UConn, Tennessee, Texas and most recently, South Carolina during the 2023-24 campaign. The Huskies have six undefeated seasons, while Baylor, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas each have one.

Here's a look at the 10 top teams:

2023-24 | South Carolina Gamecocks | (38-0) | NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Kamilla Kardoso

2015-16 | UConn Huskies | (38-0) | MOP: Breanna Stewart

2013-14 | UConn Huskies | (40-0) | MOP: Breanna Stewart

2011-12 | Baylor Bears | (40-0) | MOP: Brittney Griner

2009-10 | UConn Huskies | (39-0) | MOP: Maya Moore

2008-09 | UConn Huskies | (39-0) | MOP: Tina Charles

2001-02 | UConn Huskies | (39-0) | MOP: Swin Cash

1997-98 | Tennessee Lady Volunteers | (39-0) | MOP: Chamique Holdsclaw

1994-95 | UConn Huskies | (35-0) | MOP: Rebecca Lobo

1985-86 | Texas Longhorns | (34-0) | MOP: Clarissa Davis

Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, rankings and more.