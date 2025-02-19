Women's basketball 'College GameDay': Schedule and locations

Open Extended Reactions

"College GameDay Covered by State Farm" is a pregame women's college basketball sports talk show hosted by Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike. Providing weekly insights and analysis, the show travels to a different campus for 5 weeks at the end of the season, where students and fans are able to attend the festivities in person. The premier women's college basketball pregame show airs on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

See below for more details on where "College GameDay" will be each week for the remainder of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

Week 2

"College GameDay" visits Raleigh, North Carolina for Notre Dame at NC State.

Week 1

"College GameDay" visited Columbia, South Carolina for UConn at South Carolina.