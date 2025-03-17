2025 women's March Madness schedule: NCAA tournament on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament runs from the First Four on March 19 through the championship on April 6. South Carolina is the early favorite, with a bid to successfully defend its 2024 title. Other elite teams on the championship radar this year include UCLA, UConn, USC, Notre Dame and Texas.

How can fans watch women's March Madness games?

For the 30th year, ESPN is the exclusive home of women's March Madness action. ESPN has every angle and all 67 games from the 2025 NCAA women's tournament covered, beginning with the First Four.

March Madness matchups will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. All games stream live on the ESPN App. ESPN+ will stream the Final Four and national championship game. Check out a complete list of March Madness games with broadcast details below:

*All times Eastern

Wednesday - First Four Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax

7 p.m.: No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 11 Iowa State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: No. 16 Southern U vs. No. 16 UC San Diego (ESPNU)

Thursday

7 p.m.: No. 11 Washington at No. 11 Columbia (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: No. 16 William & Mary at No. 16 High Point (ESPN2)

Friday - First Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax

11 a.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: No. 11 Princeton/Iowa State vs. No. 6 Michigan (ESPN2)

Noon: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Kentucky (ESPN)

1:30 p.m.: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Utah (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: No. 14 Stephen F Austin vs. No.3 Notre Dame (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Kansas State (ESPNews)

3:30 p.m. No. 15 FDU at No. 2 TCU (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: No. 13 Grand Canyon at No. 4 Baylor (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: No. 16 Tennessee Tech at No. 1 South Carolina (ESPN)

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m.: No. 13 Montana State at No. 4 Ohio State (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Vanderbilt (ESPNews)

6 p.m.: No. 10 Nebraska at No. 7 Louisville (ESPN)

6 p.m.: No. 12 Ball State at No. 5 Ole Miss (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Richmond (ESPNews)

8 p.m.: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Tennessee (ESPN)

8 p.m.: No. 15 Lehigh at No. 2 Duke (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: No. 16 Southern U/ UC San Diego vs. No. 1 UCLA (ESPN)

Saturday

11 a.m.: College GameDay Covered by State Farm (ESPN)

Noon: No. 11 Murray State at No. 6 Iowa (ESPN)

1 p.m.: No. 15 Arkansas State at No. 2 UConn (ABC)

1:30 p.m.: No. 12 Green Bay vs. No. 5 Alabama (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 NC State (ESPN)

2 p.m.: No. 11 Washington/Columbia vs. No. 6 West Virginia (ESPNews)

2:30 p.m.: No. 14 FGCU vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: No. 16 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 1 USC (ABC)

3:30 p.m.: No. 10 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: No. 13 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Maryland (ESPN)

4:30 p.m.: No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 3 North Carolina (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m.: No. 10 Harvard vs. No. 7 Michigan State (ESPNews)

5:30 p.m.: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 California (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

7:15 p.m.: No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Illinois (ESPNews)

7:45 p.m.: No. 11 George Mason vs. No. 6 Florida State (ESPN2)

9:45 p.m.: No. 16 William & Mary/High Point vs. No. 1 Texas (ESPN2)

10:15 p.m.: No. 14 San Diego State vs. No. 3 LSU (ESPN)

March 23 - Second Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax

11 a.m.: College GameDay Covered by State Farm (ESPN)

Noon: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ABC)

1 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ABC)

2 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

3 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ABC)

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

10 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

March 24

11:30 a.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

Noon: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

2 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

5 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

10 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - second round (ESPN)

March 28 - Sweet 16 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar

2 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: Birmingham 2 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 1 (ESPN)

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

5 p.m.: Birmingham 2 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 2 (ESPN)

7 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Spokane 1 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 1 (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Spokane 1 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 2 (ESPN)

March 29

11 a.m.: College GameDay Covered by State Farm (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ABC)

1 p.m.: Birmingham 3 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 1 (ABC)

3 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ABC)

3:30 p.m.: Birmingham 3 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 2 (ABC)

5:30 p.m.: Spokane 4 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 1 (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Spokane 4 Regional - Sweet 16, Game 2 (ESPN)

March 30 - Elite 8 Presented by AT&T

11 a.m.: College GameDay Covered by State Farm (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ABC)

1 p.m.: Birmingham 2 - Elite 8 (ABC)

3 p.m.: Spokane 1 Regional - Elite 8 (ABC)

March 31

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Birmingham 3 - Elite 8 (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Spokane 4 Regional - Elite 8 (ESPN)

April 4 - Final Four Presented by AT&T

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's Final Four Special Presented by Capital One (ESPN)

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - Semifinal 1 (ESPN/ESPN+)

7 p.m.: The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T (ESPN2/ESPN+)

9 p.m.: NCAA Women's Final Four Update Presented by Capital One (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - Semifinal 2 (ESPN/ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+

April 5

1 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Open Practice (ESPN2)

April 6 - National Championship Presented by Capital One

2 p.m.: NCAA Women's Championship Special Presented by Capital One (ABC)

3 p.m.: NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One (ABC/ESPN+)

3 p.m.: The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T- ESPN/ESPN+

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Women's Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan (ESPN)

