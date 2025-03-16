March Madness and NCAA tournament history: What to know

March Madness is the crown jewel of every college basketball season. Every year, men's and women's college basketball fans create brackets, track their favorite teams, and soak up NCAA tournament excitement. Squads rise to the occasion, players deliver breakout performances, and history is made.
Let's dig into iconic moments, records, stats and more from men's and women's NCAA tournament history.
Men's
Lists
D-I men's basketball teams that have never made NCAA tournament
Men's NCAA tournament No. 1 seeds: March Madness history
Men's March Madness buzzer-beaters from the past 10 years
NCAA men's basketball championship: All-time winners list
Undefeated D-I men's basketball champions in NCAA history
Back-to-back men's college basketball championship list
NCAA men's championship: Most Outstanding Player winners
Men's March Madness: All-Tournament Teams in NCAA history
Duke March Madness history: NCAA tournament stats
Records
Lowest seeds to reach men's NCAA tournament rounds
Who has the most men's NCAA tournament appearances in a row?
Highest-scoring games in men's March Madness history
Relive highest-scoring men's March Madness performances
Revisit the biggest upsets in men's NCAA tournament history
Which NCAA men's teams have the most Final Four appearances?
Which NCAA men's conference has the most basketball titles?
Who has won the most men's NCAA basketball championships?
Who are the winningest NCAA men's basketball coaches?
Conference tournaments
Who has won the men's Big 12 tournament? All-time winners list
Who has won the men's ACC tournament? All-time winners list
Who has won the men's SEC tournament? All-time winners list
Who has won the men's Big Ten tournament? All-time winners list
Women's
Lists
NCAA women's basketball conference tournaments: Winners list
NCAA women's basketball championship: All-time winners list
Back-to-back women's college basketball champions list
Women's NCAA history: Most Outstanding Player winners
Women's March Madness: All-Tournament Teams in NCAA history
Records
Who has the most women's NCAA tournament showings in a row?
Revisit highest-scoring women's March Madness performances
Revisit the biggest upsets in women's March Madness history
Which NCAA women's team has the most Final Four appearances?
Who has won the most NCAA women's basketball championships?
NCAA women's basketball coaches with the most championships
What NCAA women's conference has the most basketball titles?
What's the longest NCAA women's basketball winning streak?
Player profiles
Paige Bueckers' UConn awards and basketball accomplishments
Hailey Van Lith's basketball accolades: NCAA, Olympics, more
JuJu Watkins' USC awards and basketball accomplishments
Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame awards and basketball honors
Men's and women's
Teams with worst records to make NCAA basketball tournament
Records for every women's and men's March Madness seed
How does the First Four work in March Madness?
Which schools sent men's, women's teams to same Final Four?
Who has the most career points in March Madness history?
Who are the winningest NCAA basketball coaches of all time?
