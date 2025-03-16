March Madness and NCAA tournament history: What to know

Open Extended Reactions

March Madness is the crown jewel of every college basketball season. Every year, men's and women's college basketball fans create brackets, track their favorite teams, and soak up NCAA tournament excitement. Squads rise to the occasion, players deliver breakout performances, and history is made.

Let's dig into iconic moments, records, stats and more from men's and women's NCAA tournament history.

Men's

Lists

D-I men's basketball teams that have never made NCAA tournament

Men's NCAA tournament No. 1 seeds: March Madness history

Men's March Madness buzzer-beaters from the past 10 years

NCAA men's basketball championship: All-time winners list

Undefeated D-I men's basketball champions in NCAA history

Back-to-back men's college basketball championship list

NCAA men's championship: Most Outstanding Player winners

Men's March Madness: All-Tournament Teams in NCAA history

Duke March Madness history: NCAA tournament stats

Records

Lowest seeds to reach men's NCAA tournament rounds

Who has the most men's NCAA tournament appearances in a row?

Highest-scoring games in men's March Madness history

Relive highest-scoring men's March Madness performances

Revisit the biggest upsets in men's NCAA tournament history

Which NCAA men's teams have the most Final Four appearances?

Which NCAA men's conference has the most basketball titles?

Who has won the most men's NCAA basketball championships?

Who are the winningest NCAA men's basketball coaches?

Conference tournaments

Who has won the men's Big 12 tournament? All-time winners list

Who has won the men's ACC tournament? All-time winners list

Who has won the men's SEC tournament? All-time winners list

Who has won the men's Big Ten tournament? All-time winners list

Women's

Lists

NCAA women's basketball conference tournaments: Winners list

NCAA women's basketball championship: All-time winners list

Back-to-back women's college basketball champions list

Women's NCAA history: Most Outstanding Player winners

Women's March Madness: All-Tournament Teams in NCAA history

Records

Who has the most women's NCAA tournament showings in a row?

Revisit highest-scoring women's March Madness performances

Revisit the biggest upsets in women's March Madness history

Which NCAA women's team has the most Final Four appearances?

Who has won the most NCAA women's basketball championships?

NCAA women's basketball coaches with the most championships

What NCAA women's conference has the most basketball titles?

What's the longest NCAA women's basketball winning streak?

Player profiles

Paige Bueckers' UConn awards and basketball accomplishments

Hailey Van Lith's basketball accolades: NCAA, Olympics, more

JuJu Watkins' USC awards and basketball accomplishments

Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame awards and basketball honors

Men's and women's

Teams with worst records to make NCAA basketball tournament

Records for every women's and men's March Madness seed

How does the First Four work in March Madness?

Which schools sent men's, women's teams to same Final Four?

Who has the most career points in March Madness history?

Who are the winningest NCAA basketball coaches of all time?

