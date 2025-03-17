        <
          Who has the most women's NCAA tournament showings in a row?

          Mar 17, 2025, 12:46 AM

          It's time for another edition of March Madness! Which programs have made the most consecutive appearances in the NCAA women's basketball tournament? Which schools have the longest active streaks? Let's take a closer look at top performers.

          (The NCAA's official record book doesn't include the 2020 tournament because it was canceled due to COVID-19).

          MOST CONSECUTIVE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

          43-Tennessee, 1982 to 2025

          36-Stanford, 1988 to 2024

          36-UConn, 1989 to 2025

          25-Louisiana Tech, 1982 to 2011

          24-Notre Dame, 1996 to 2019

          21-Virginia, 1984 to 2005

          21-Duke, 1995 to 2015

          21-Baylor, 2004 to 2025

          20-Georgia, 1995 to 2014

          19-Oklahoma, 2000 to 2018

          17-DePaul, 2003 to 2019

          17-Old Dominion, 1992 to 2008

          16-Texas Tech, 1990 to 2005

          16-Purdue, 1994 to 2009

          15-SFA, 1988 to 2002

          14-Texas A&M, 2006 to 2021

          14-Louisville, 2011 to 2025

          14-Maryland, 2011 to 2025

          LONGEST ACTIVE STREAK OF TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

          43-Tennessee, 1982 to 2025

          36-UConn, 1989 to 2025

          21-Baylor, 2004 to 2025

          14-Maryland, 2011 to 2025

          14-Louisville, 2011 to 2025

          13-South Carolina, 2012 to 2025

          12-Florida State, 2013 to 2025

