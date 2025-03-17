Who has the most women's NCAA tournament showings in a row?

It's time for another edition of March Madness! Which programs have made the most consecutive appearances in the NCAA women's basketball tournament? Which schools have the longest active streaks? Let's take a closer look at top performers.
(The NCAA's official record book doesn't include the 2020 tournament because it was canceled due to COVID-19).
MOST CONSECUTIVE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES
43-Tennessee, 1982 to 2025
36-Stanford, 1988 to 2024
36-UConn, 1989 to 2025
25-Louisiana Tech, 1982 to 2011
24-Notre Dame, 1996 to 2019
21-Virginia, 1984 to 2005
21-Duke, 1995 to 2015
21-Baylor, 2004 to 2025
20-Georgia, 1995 to 2014
19-Oklahoma, 2000 to 2018
17-DePaul, 2003 to 2019
17-Old Dominion, 1992 to 2008
16-Texas Tech, 1990 to 2005
16-Purdue, 1994 to 2009
15-SFA, 1988 to 2002
14-Texas A&M, 2006 to 2021
14-Louisville, 2011 to 2025
14-Maryland, 2011 to 2025
LONGEST ACTIVE STREAK OF TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES
43-Tennessee, 1982 to 2025
36-UConn, 1989 to 2025
21-Baylor, 2004 to 2025
14-Maryland, 2011 to 2025
14-Louisville, 2011 to 2025
13-South Carolina, 2012 to 2025
12-Florida State, 2013 to 2025
