Who has the most women's NCAA tournament showings in a row?

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for another edition of March Madness! Which programs have made the most consecutive appearances in the NCAA women's basketball tournament? Which schools have the longest active streaks? Let's take a closer look at top performers.

(The NCAA's official record book doesn't include the 2020 tournament because it was canceled due to COVID-19).

MOST CONSECUTIVE TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

43-Tennessee, 1982 to 2025

36-Stanford, 1988 to 2024

36-UConn, 1989 to 2025

25-Louisiana Tech, 1982 to 2011

24-Notre Dame, 1996 to 2019

21-Virginia, 1984 to 2005

21-Duke, 1995 to 2015

21-Baylor, 2004 to 2025

20-Georgia, 1995 to 2014

19-Oklahoma, 2000 to 2018

17-DePaul, 2003 to 2019

17-Old Dominion, 1992 to 2008

16-Texas Tech, 1990 to 2005

16-Purdue, 1994 to 2009

15-SFA, 1988 to 2002

14-Texas A&M, 2006 to 2021

14-Louisville, 2011 to 2025

14-Maryland, 2011 to 2025

LONGEST ACTIVE STREAK OF TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES

43-Tennessee, 1982 to 2025

36-UConn, 1989 to 2025

21-Baylor, 2004 to 2025

14-Maryland, 2011 to 2025

14-Louisville, 2011 to 2025

13-South Carolina, 2012 to 2025

12-Florida State, 2013 to 2025

Check out ESPN's women's college basketball page, which features breaking news, standings, stats, and more.