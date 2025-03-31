Which NCAA men's teams have the most Final Four appearances?

Open Extended Reactions

In the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament, Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston snagged spots in the Final Four, which tips off on April 5.

North Carolina has the most Final Four appearances of all time, with 21. Let's look back on which men's teams have the most Final Four appearances in March Madness history.

*This list does not include Final Four appearances that the NCAA later vacated.

North Carolina, 21

Kentucky, 17

UCLA, 18

Duke, 18

Kansas, 15

Ohio State, 10

Michigan State, 10

Indiana, 8

Louisville, 8

UConn, 7

Houston, 7

Arkansas, 6

Cincinnati, 6

Oklahoma State, 6

Syracuse, 6

Villanova, 6

