COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Larry Vickers' Norfolk State team certainly had Maryland's attention when it scored the first seven points of the game, led at halftime and trailed by just four early in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans eventually lost 82-69 to the fourth-seeded Terrapins on Saturday, but they acquitted themselves well -- and afterward, Vickers made it clear he believes his team deserves better.

"This group won 30 games this year, 27 games last year, 26 games the year before, and we still walk into these things having to get respect from the three people on the floor," the Norfolk State coach said. "I'm not going to complain about officiating. That's not what I'm going to do. But when you all see these Spartan heads in your gym, I think we should get a little bit more respect than we get."

Vickers wasn't just disappointed with the number of fouls on his team, he also stuck up for guard Diamond Johnson's pro stock after the Spartans pushed the Terrapins for four quarters.

Norfolk State led 32-30 at halftime before allowing 30 points in the third quarter. Maryland made all 12 of its free throws in that period.

"I'm not saying we didn't foul because it was a large moment. We were probably fouling. I've got to watch the film," he said. "But you can't send teams to the free throw line -- especially as good shooters as they were."

For the game, Norfolk State was whistled for 21 fouls to Maryland's 12, and the Terps went 23 of 25 from the line. That was a significant factor, although Vickers did suggest his team deserved some of the blame.

"I'm not saying that the officiating lost us that game," he said. "We fouled and we fouled and we fouled and we fouled. And we fouled jump shooters and we fouled jump shooters some more."

As for Johnson, she scored 18 points Saturday. This was her second season at Norfolk State after playing previously at NC State and Rutgers.

"I've watched her go from seventh in the first round, when she got to me, and drop and drop and drop and drop, and I don't know why," Vickers said. "She needs to be on every mid-major finalist list, every Dawn Staley award winner finalist list, every Nancy Lieberman finalist list. She's super special."

Vickers was also asked about his own coaching future after all the success he's achieved at Norfolk State. On that, he wasn't offering much insight.

"We all have visions and goals," he said. "I don't know. I don't know. We'll see."