Women's March Madness: Day 2 live updates, scores, takeaways

March Madness is here! After an exciting opening day of the women's NCAA tournament, we're back with 32 new teams in action on Day 2 of the first round. We're tracking all the action across all corners of the bracket, from the 2025 tournament debut of USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins to the start of Paige Bueckers' latest quest to finally win a title for the UConn Huskies.

Today, once again, we're in for 12 hours of women's hoops, so refresh the scoreboards, check your Women's Tournament Challenge bracket and consider this your destination to track all the highlights and results, along with analysis, reaction and on-site reporting from ESPN.

Saturday's schedule (all tips ET):

(11) Murray State Racers vs. (6) Iowa Hawkeyes, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

(15) Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. (2) UConn Huskies, 1 p.m. (ABC)

(12) Green Bay Phoenix vs. (5) Alabama Crimson Tide, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

(15) Vermont Catamounts vs. (2) NC State Wolfpack, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

(11) Columbia Lions vs. (6) West Virginia Mountaineers, 2 p.m. (ESPNEWS)

(14) Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. (3) Oklahoma Sooners, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

(16) UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. (1) USC Trojans, 3 p.m. (ABC)

(10) South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. (7) Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

(13) Norfolk State Spartans vs. (4) Maryland Terrapins, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

(14) Oregon State Beavers vs. (3) North Carolina Tar Heels, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

(10) Harvard Crimson vs. (7) Michigan State Spartans, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNEWS)

(9) Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. (8) California Golden Bears, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

(9) Creighton Bluejays vs. (8) Illinois Fighting Illini, 7:15 p.m. (ESPNEWS)

(11) George Mason Patriots vs. (6) Florida State Seminoles, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN2)

(16) William & Mary Tribe vs. (1) Texas Longhorns, 9:45 p.m. (ESPN2)

(14) San Diego State Aztecs vs. (3) LSU Tigers, 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)