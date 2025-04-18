Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo has hired Kristen Sharkey as women's basketball coach.

Sharkey was hired Friday to replace Becky Burke, who left for Arizona after leading the Bulls to a school-record 30 wins and the WNIT title.

A former Buffalo player and assistant coach, Sharkey was on Syracuse's staff the past three seasons.

She was an All-MAC player for the Bulls. In seven seasons as an assistant coach, she helped Buffalo earn four NCAA tournament bids and reach the Sweet 16 in 2018.

"I stepped onto this campus 15 years ago not knowing the impact this special place would have on my life," Sharkey said. "Now, it is my turn to help these young women achieve their dreams and reach their highest potential both on the court and in the classroom."