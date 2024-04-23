ESPN's Jarryd Barca talks about the biggest issue with AFL umpiring in 2024, and it isn't the umpiring itself. (3:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 7 of the 2024 AFL season begins on Wednesday night with a big clash between Richmond and Melbourne, before the Pies and Bombers go head-to-head in the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster. Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

MCG, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Richmond will welcome back Dylan Grimes (wrist) and Jacob Hopper (knee) for their Anzac Day Eve clash against Melbourne. Kysaiah Pickett returns for the Dees and will be one of three inclusions replacing Ben Brown and Koltyn Tholstrup (both omitted), and Christian Salem (injured).

ESPN tip: Demons by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $4.80, Demons $1.18

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

MCG, 3:20 pm (AEST)

Team news: The Bombers will be boosted by the return of key forward Peter Wright, who has served his four-match ban, for a monster Anzac Day clash against Collingwood, with Brad Scott electing to go tall. The Magpies got through their win against the Power unscathed, but Reef McInnes (omitted) comes out of the team for fellow youngster Harvey Harrison.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.60, Magpies $1.50

play 3:51 Will Murphy's retirement change how we celebrate courageous acts? With concussions so prevalent and players retiring early, the Red Time Podcast team ask if it's time we stop celebrating courageous acts on the field.

Manuka Oval, 7:30 pm (AEST)

Team news: It's mixed news for the Giants, with Jesse Hogan successfully overturning a one-match ban but Toby Greene's suspension being upheld. Debutant Darcy Jones will come into the side. Meanwhile, Lions ruckman Oscar McInerney has entered concussion protocols and will be unavailable, with Darcy Fort and Conor McKenna named.

ESPN tip: Lions by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.95, Lions $1.85

play 4:51 How many weeks did Toby Greene deserve? The ESPN Footy Podcast team debate the Toby Greene-Jordan Boyd incident, and how it could have been avoided.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Ken Hinkley elected to manage Charlie Dixon out of last week's match against Collingwood but he should find his way back into the line up, especially with ruck Ivan Soldo now expected to miss the next month with a knee complaint. For the Saints, Max King will be a welcomed inclusion in the forward line after missing last week's game with a knee injury.

ESPN tip: Power by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.32, Saints $3.40

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Blundstone Arena, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Crows by 39 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $5.00, Crows $1.17

MCG, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: The Cats have suffered a brutal blow with Tom Stewart (concussion) ruled out of Saturday afternoon's massive game at the 'G. The Blues continue to be depleted, missing a number of best 23 players as the club's injury list mounts.

ESPN tip: Blues by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.80, Blues $2.00

Optus Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.75, Bulldogs $2.05

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

People First Stadium, 1:00pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Suns by 28 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.20, Eagles $4.60

MCG, 4:00pm (AEST)

Team news: Will Day is set to return for the Hawks for his first match of the season after injuring his foot in January delayed his 2024 campaign.

ESPN tip: Swans by 41 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $3.10, Swans $1.38