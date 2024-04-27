Rankine, Walker spark Crows to win over lowly Kangaroos

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has praised Taylor Walker's generosity after the veteran forward starred in the Crows' 57-point AFL victory over winless North Melbourne.

The Crows rebounded from a heartbreaking three-point loss to Essendon last round to notch their second win of the season at Hobart's Blundstone Arena.

Walker slotted just two majors in the 20.18 (138) to 12.9 (81) result on Saturday afternoon but was a provider with three assists.

"It's something we've prided ourselves on for years, putting the team first," Nicks said.

"There were times when I looked at (Taylor's decisions) as a coach and I reckoned 'you kick that normally'.

"But I'll take (goals) that way any day. The way he played, it's setting a great example for where we want to get to as a footy club."

Livewire Izak Rankine added to his highlight reel with four goals for the match, including two back-to-back in the third quarter from tight set-shot angles.

He also picked up 17 possessions and one goal assist in an eye-catching showing.

Rankine added to his highlight reel with four goals for the match, including two back-to-back in the third quarter from tight set-shot angles. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The win came at a cost for Adelaide, with young midfielder Luke Pedlar dislocating his shoulder in the first quarter.

North remain at the foot of the ladder after seven games, while the Crows are 2-5 ahead of Thursday's Showdown at Adelaide Oval.

"We got back to what we stand for (after the Essendon loss) - that looked more like us for four quarters," Nicks said.

"We got back to that pressure, getting at the opposition."

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson led from the front in the first half and finished with 27 touches, while Rory Laird had a game-high 34 possessions and 13 clearances.

North Melbourne's Colby McKercher was busy in a losing side with 32 touches, while Cameron Zurhaar booted three goals.

Adelaide smothered the Kangaroos with defensive pressure early and had a 20-point lead at quarter-time, with Rankine picking up a brace of goals.

North Melbourne fought hard to keep the damage at a minimum in the second quarter, before an easy turnover inside their defensive 50 gifted rookie Brayden Cook a goal.

Adelaide then put on three goals in a row, with the margin 75-40 at the main break.

The Kangaroos managed just one goal to five in the third term, but won the final quarter 32-30 on the back of four goals in a row.

"As a footy club ... (we) stay the course and hang in there," North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"The whole footy world was up in arms about where Adelaide were two or three years ago, and we're in a very similar boat.

"We're prepared to be patient. The football world and our supporters want results quicker than this ... but you've got to do the tough yards."