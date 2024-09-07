What we learned: Superman Isaac Heeney played one of the greatest finals ever

Open Extended Reactions

SCG -- Greater Western Sydney's AFL finals dominance over cross-town rival Sydney is finally over, with the Swans rallying from four goals down to win an epic qualifying final by six points and book their ticket to prelim weekend.

An inspirational performance from Isaac Heeney sparked his side to life, before Chad Warner and Tom Papley finished the job to ensure a week off for John Longmire's side. Meanwhile, the Giants will host either Brisbane or Carlton next week for their place in the last four.

Here's three things we learned from this game:

Amazingly, Isaac Heeney might be even better in September

Without Heeney, it would be the Swans heading back to the SCG next weekend for a cutthroat semifinal against either the Lions or Blues. If we're being honest, the Giants probably put this game beyond doubt by three-quarter time.

Heeney didn't just drag his side back from the brink of defeat, he played one of the greatest finals of all time. He single-handedly willed his team back into the contest through his contested work at the coalface and unmatched skill on the outside, before finishing the job in glorious fashion.

With the Giants looking dominant, up four goals late in the first half, Heeney sensed the game was slipping away. He won a pair of crucial clearances before marking and snapping truly from the pocket to cut into the deficit. The other side of halftime he took what could easily have been Mark of the Year, if nominations were accepted after the home and away season. Two minutes later, he clunked another ball inside 50, turned around and kicked his second goal of the game.

Heeney finished the contest with a staggering 24.1 Champion Data Ratings Points from a stat line that read 30 disposals, 18 contested possessions, seven clearances, eight score involvements, two contested marks, and three goals, the last of which a bomb from outside 50m in the final minutes to level up the game and send the capacity SCG crowd into a frenzy.

His performance was inspirational and mystifying. It sparked life into a number of his teammates, notably forward livewire Tom Papley and midfield partner-in-crime Chad Warner. The first time All-Australian starred in the final term with 13 disposals, 356 metres gained, and all seven of his clearances.

Heeney can't win the Brownlow Medal, but he knows there's a premiership medallion there for the taking. And just as Nick Davis' heroic semifinal performance against the Cats in 2005 would ultimately lead to the Swans breaking their 72-year premiership drought, Heeney's effort Saturday may well have put one hand on this year's cup.

Isaac Heeney played one of the greatest finals of all time against the Giants. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jesse Hogan will make or break GWS' finals campaign

Sam Taylor and Toby Greene certainly have claims, as does Tom Green, but Jesse Hogan is GWS' most important player. And in terms of premiership aspirations, he's the one player the Giants desperately need to fire in September.

Hogan was beaten by Tom McCartin in the pair's first contest on Saturday afternoon, but from that point on it was a dominant display by the 2024 Coleman Medal winner. He slotted two first quarter goals, added a third in the second half, as part of a perfectly rounded performance.

The Giants spearhead wreaked havoc all afternoon with his vision, pressure, work rate, and selflessness. He laid the tackle on Harry Cunningham that forced the ball to spill the way of Callan Ward for his first goal. He hit the pass to Aaron Cadman that led to a free kick and subsequent goal. He also set up Greene for a routine shot that was missed, and Lachie Ash, who also failed to convert his chance.

It wasn't just his work forward of centre. Hogan worked up and down the ground, providing the bailout option for his defenders all game. He clunked a contested mark late in the third term when the Swans were making a charge and slid in for another at half back late in the final quarter.

Hogan's been a real barometer for the Giants all year. He averaged three goals per game during the home and away season, slotting at least one major in all 23 games. The Giants won all nine games this year in which Hogan kicked four or more goals. In games he kicked one or two, they were 5-6. It's not to say he must kick four, but for them to rebound from this heartbreaking loss and go all the way in September, you feel Hogan will need to be herculean.

Jesse Hogan continued his scintillating form against the Giants. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Footy is thriving in New South Wales

Sydney was abuzz with footy fever from the moment the sun rose on Saturday morning. Everywhere you looked, Swans scarves, Giants caps, and thousands of football guernseys worn by those young and old.

SWANS-GIANTS CROWDS AT SCG GAME ATTENDANCE QF, 2024 43,189 R8, 2024 40,337 R7, 2023 31,615 R20, 2022 31,916 R5, 2021 33,541 R6, 2019 29,780 R3, 2018 34,711 R5, 2017 34,824

The light rail from the CBD couldn't keep up with the public demand to arrive at the iconic SCG by 3:20pm, as fans continued to stream through the gates well after the first bounce.

Aussie Rules in the nation's most populated state is well and truly booming. The enthusiasm and passion for the sport was on full display throughout Saturday's mesmerising qualifying final as 43,189 fans cheered, booed, and rode a kaleidoscope of emotions throughout a see-sawing contest that will live long in the memory banks.

Of course, it helps greatly the two sides representing New South Wales are two of this year's genuine premiership hopes. It also helps the young rivalry between these clubs already now boasts four entertaining finals chapters.

The AFL was right to birth the Giants in 2012. It hasn't been perfect. Nor is it close to a complete project. But it's building, and building quicker than even it could have anticipated when the idea was first tabled.