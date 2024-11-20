Open Extended Reactions

No. 1 draft pick Sam Lalor has put his hand up for Dustin Martin's famous No. 4 jumper and taken early comparisons to the retired Richmond legend in his stride.

The 18-year-old Victorian, an explosive goal-kicking midfielder, was the first of six first-round selections by the Tigers at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night.

The mammoth draft haul comes as Richmond attempt to bounce back after finishing last in Adem Yze's first season as coach.

Lalor has modelled his game on triple-premiership great Martin and Collingwood gun Jordan De Goey, attracting attention at junior level with his powerful frame and knack of fending off opponents.

"It's pretty hard to play like him, but I suppose some of the things I do on the field are kind of like him," Lalor said of comparisons to Martin.

"He's someone I've watched growing up, so I'd love to play like him.

"For me, I don't look into it too much. I just can't wait to get in there, chip away and work hard."

Sam Lalor on draft night at Marvel Stadium. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Martin wore the No. 4 jumper in all but the first of his 15 seasons at the top level, before retiring in August as one of the greatest players in AFL history.

Richmond officials are yet to confirm whether they will honour Martin's legendary career by shelving the iconic jumper for a period or hand it to one of their new draftees straight away.

"I'd definitely like it," Lalor said.

"I wear No. 4 throughout the year and it's my favourite number, so if I did get it, I'd snatch it up."

Lalor was joined by Josh Smillie (pick seven), Taj Hotton (12), Jonty Faull (14), Luke Trainor (21) and Harry Armstrong (23) in Richmond's first-round haul.

The Tigers traded pick 27 to North Melbourne, who pounced on key forward Matt Whitlock, but also have the first pick -- No. 28 overall -- in Thursday's second round.

Lalor, who missed chunks of the 2024 season through injury and revealed he will be put straight into a rehabilitation program for a few weeks, is happy to share the spotlight with his fellow Tiger cubs.

The Bacchus Marsh junior was drafted from Talent League club Greater Western Victoria Rebels, and shapes as a future Richmond leader after captaining both the Rebels and Vic Country.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of that (group) and hoping lead it as well," Lalor said.

"Richmond having so many picks in the top few will help. Not all the spotlight's on me ... I'm sure they'll help me along the way and I'll help them as well."

Lalor was Richmond's first No. 1 pick since Brett Deledio in 2004.

North Melbourne selected Finn O'Sullivan at pick 2 and Carlton took Jagga Smith at 3, with Victorian ball magnets proving popular early.

"I go for the Pies but I'm off 'em now," Smith quipped after his selection.

Adelaide picked South Australian product Sid Draper at pick four and reigning premiers Brisbane matched Melbourne's bid on father-son selection Levi Ashcroft at five.

Gold Coast, Essendon and the Lions all matched bids for academy products, snapping up Leo Lombard (pick nine), Isaac Kako (pick 13) and Sam Marshall (25) respectively.

Gippsland Power key defender Alix Tauru was the draft bolter, taken at pick 10 by St Kilda, while Port Adelaide did a deal with West Coast to move up the draft order to claim Murray Bushrangers forward Joe Berry.

Only six players were drafted from outside Victoria in the first round, including Claremont midfielder-forward Cody Angove, who was a surprise selection by GWS at pick 24.

Sydney also pulled a surprise by taking Norwood forward Ned Bowman at pick 26.

Top 10:

1. Sam Lalor (GWV Rebels) - Richmond

2. Finn O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers) - North Melbourne

3. Jagga Smith (Oakleigh Chargers) - Carlton

4. Sid Draper (South Adelaide) - Adelaide

5. Levi Ashcroft (Sandringham Dragons) - Brisbane Lions, father-son pick

6. Harvey Langford (Dandenong Stingrays) - Melbourne

7. Josh Smillie (Eastern Ranges) - Richmond

8. Tobie Travaglia (Bendigo Pioneers) - St Kilda

9. Leo Lombard (Gold Coast Suns academy) - Gold Coast, academy pick

10. Alix Tauru (Gippsland Power) - St Kilda