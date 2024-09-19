        <
          How to watch 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN

          The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 19, 2024, 08:45 PM

          The 2024 Formula One season is speeding into Marina Bay Street Circuit, for the Singapore Grand Prix. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri squeaked out the top prize in a nail-biting battle against Charles Leclerc. Can Piastri continue his McLaren success in Singapore? The winner will follow up Carlos Sainz Jr., who emerged victorious in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

          Here are key facts about the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

          How can fans watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

          (all times Eastern)

          Friday

          Practice 1 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

          Practice 2 -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

          Saturday

          Practice 3 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

          Qualifying -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

          Sunday

          Race -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPN

          F1 Kids Alternate Broadcast -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPNU

          Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

          Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

          Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

          Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

