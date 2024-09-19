How to watch 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Formula One season is speeding into Marina Bay Street Circuit, for the Singapore Grand Prix. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri squeaked out the top prize in a nail-biting battle against Charles Leclerc. Can Piastri continue his McLaren success in Singapore? The winner will follow up Carlos Sainz Jr., who emerged victorious in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Here are key facts about the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the Singapore Grand Prix?

(all times Eastern)

Friday

Practice 1 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Practice 2 -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Saturday

Practice 3 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Qualifying -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Race -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPN

F1 Kids Alternate Broadcast -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPNU

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.