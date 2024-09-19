How to watch 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN

The 2024 Formula One season is speeding into Marina Bay Street Circuit, for the Singapore Grand Prix. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri squeaked out the top prize in a nail-biting battle against Charles Leclerc. Can Piastri continue his McLaren success in Singapore? The winner will follow up Carlos Sainz Jr., who emerged victorious in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.
Here are key facts about the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
How can fans watch the Singapore Grand Prix?
(all times Eastern)
Friday
Practice 1 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2
Practice 2 -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2
Saturday
Practice 3 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2
Qualifying -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
Race -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPN
F1 Kids Alternate Broadcast -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPNU
Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas
Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas
Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail
Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.