          How to watch 2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          The Qatar Grand Prix is the penultimate race of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Clive Rose/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 26, 2024, 10:04 PM

          The 2024 Formula 1 season is wrapping up, with its next stop at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, George Russell won the stand-alone race, while Max Verstappen clinched his fourth championship in a row. Verstappen also won the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix. Who will emerge victorious in this year's penultimate race? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

          Here are key facts about the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix:

          How can fans watch the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Practice 1 -- Friday, 8:25 a.m. ET on ESPNU

          Sprint qualifying -- Friday, 12:25 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS

          Sprint race -- Saturday, 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

          Qualifying -- Saturday, 12:55 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS

          Race -- Sunday, 10:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

          Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

          Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news, features, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.