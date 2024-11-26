How to watch 2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Formula 1 season is wrapping up, with its next stop at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, George Russell won the stand-alone race, while Max Verstappen clinched his fourth championship in a row. Verstappen also won the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix. Who will emerge victorious in this year's penultimate race? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Here are key facts about the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix:

How can fans watch the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix?

*All times Eastern

Practice 1 -- Friday, 8:25 a.m. ET on ESPNU

Sprint qualifying -- Friday, 12:25 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS

Sprint race -- Saturday, 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Qualifying -- Saturday, 12:55 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS

Race -- Sunday, 10:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

