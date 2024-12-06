Lewis Hamilton's F1 career titles, records and accolades

Lewis Hamilton became the first Black driver to compete in Formula 1 when he joined the class in 2007. Since his arrival, the Stevenage, England, native and son of Grenadian immigrants went on to become one of the youngest world champions ever and capture a record-tying seven world titles.
From dramatic record finishes to staggering win totals, here's a list of some of Hamilton's career F1 accolades:
2024
Ninth career win at Silverstone in the 2024 British Grand Prix, the most at a single circuit in F1 history
First driver to win a Grand Prix beyond their 300th career start (344th)
2023
2023 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2021
2021 F1 Personality of the Year
2021 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
Record 15th consecutive F1 season with a pole position (2007-2021)
2020
2020 F1 world drivers' champion
2020 F1 Personality of the Year
2020 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2020 DHL Fastest Lap Award
Set record for most consecutive F1 race starts with 265 at 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix
Most consecutive points finishes with 48 (2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)
Most consecutive race finishes with 48 (2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)
2019
2019 F1 world drivers' champion
2019 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2019 DHL Fastest Lap Award
2018
2018 F1 world drivers' champion
2018 F1 Personality of the Year
2017
2017 F1 world drivers' champion
2017 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2017 FIA Pole Trophy
2017 DHL Fastest Lap Award
Inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame
2016
2016 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2016 FIA Pole Trophy
2015
2015 F1 world drivers' champion
2015 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2015 FIA Pole Trophy
2015 DHL Fastest Lap Award
Most consecutive F1 races led for at least one lap with 18 (2014 Hungarian Grand Prix to 2015 British Grand Prix)
2014
2014 F1 world drivers' champion
2014 F1 Personality of the Year
2014 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2014 DHL Fastest Lap Award
2012
2012 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2009
2009 Lorenzo Bandini Trophy
2008
2008 F1 world drivers' champion
2008 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
2007
Made F1 debut with McLaren at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, becoming the first Black driver to compete in the class
First career F1 victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix
Most consecutive podium finishes from debut (nine)
Joint most wins in a debut season (four)
Most points in a debut season (109)
Youngest championship leader (22 years, 126 days)
2007 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy
