Lewis Hamilton's F1 career titles, records and accolades

Lewis Hamilton became the first Black driver to compete in Formula 1 when he joined the class in 2007. Since his arrival, the Stevenage, England, native and son of Grenadian immigrants went on to become one of the youngest world champions ever and capture a record-tying seven world titles.

From dramatic record finishes to staggering win totals, here's a list of some of Hamilton's career F1 accolades:

2024

Ninth career win at Silverstone in the 2024 British Grand Prix, the most at a single circuit in F1 history

First driver to win a Grand Prix beyond their 300th career start (344th)

2023

2023 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2021

2021 F1 Personality of the Year

2021 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

Record 15th consecutive F1 season with a pole position (2007-2021)

2020

2020 F1 world drivers' champion

2020 F1 Personality of the Year

2020 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2020 DHL Fastest Lap Award

Set record for most consecutive F1 race starts with 265 at 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix

Most consecutive points finishes with 48 (2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)

Most consecutive race finishes with 48 (2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)

2019

2019 F1 world drivers' champion

2019 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2019 DHL Fastest Lap Award

2018

2018 F1 world drivers' champion

2018 F1 Personality of the Year

2017

2017 F1 world drivers' champion

2017 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2017 FIA Pole Trophy

2017 DHL Fastest Lap Award

Inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame

2016

2016 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2016 FIA Pole Trophy

2015

2015 F1 world drivers' champion

2015 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2015 FIA Pole Trophy

2015 DHL Fastest Lap Award

Most consecutive F1 races led for at least one lap with 18 (2014 Hungarian Grand Prix to 2015 British Grand Prix)

2014

2014 F1 world drivers' champion

2014 F1 Personality of the Year

2014 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2014 DHL Fastest Lap Award

2012

2012 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2009

2009 Lorenzo Bandini Trophy

2008

2008 F1 world drivers' champion

2008 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

2007

Made F1 debut with McLaren at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, becoming the first Black driver to compete in the class

First career F1 victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

Most consecutive podium finishes from debut (nine)

Joint most wins in a debut season (four)

Most points in a debut season (109)

Youngest championship leader (22 years, 126 days)

2007 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

