          Lewis Hamilton's F1 career titles, records and accolades

          Lewis Hamilton has 7 drivers' championships. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 6, 2024, 07:47 PM

          Lewis Hamilton became the first Black driver to compete in Formula 1 when he joined the class in 2007. Since his arrival, the Stevenage, England, native and son of Grenadian immigrants went on to become one of the youngest world champions ever and capture a record-tying seven world titles.

          From dramatic record finishes to staggering win totals, here's a list of some of Hamilton's career F1 accolades:

          2024

          • Ninth career win at Silverstone in the 2024 British Grand Prix, the most at a single circuit in F1 history

          • First driver to win a Grand Prix beyond their 300th career start (344th)

          2023

          • 2023 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          2021

          • 2021 F1 Personality of the Year

          • 2021 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • Record 15th consecutive F1 season with a pole position (2007-2021)

          2020

          • 2020 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2020 F1 Personality of the Year

          • 2020 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • 2020 DHL Fastest Lap Award

          • Set record for most consecutive F1 race starts with 265 at 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix

          • Most consecutive points finishes with 48 (2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)

          • Most consecutive race finishes with 48 (2018 British Grand Prix to 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)

          2019

          • 2019 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2019 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • 2019 DHL Fastest Lap Award

          2018

          • 2018 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2018 F1 Personality of the Year

          2017

          • 2017 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2017 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • 2017 FIA Pole Trophy

          • 2017 DHL Fastest Lap Award

          • Inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame

          2016

          • 2016 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • 2016 FIA Pole Trophy

          2015

          • 2015 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2015 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • 2015 FIA Pole Trophy

          • 2015 DHL Fastest Lap Award

          • Most consecutive F1 races led for at least one lap with 18 (2014 Hungarian Grand Prix to 2015 British Grand Prix)

          2014

          • 2014 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2014 F1 Personality of the Year

          • 2014 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          • 2014 DHL Fastest Lap Award

          2012

          • 2012 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          2009

          • 2009 Lorenzo Bandini Trophy

          2008

          • 2008 F1 world drivers' champion

          • 2008 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

          2007

          • Made F1 debut with McLaren at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, becoming the first Black driver to compete in the class

          • First career F1 victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

          • Most consecutive podium finishes from debut (nine)

          • Joint most wins in a debut season (four)

          • Most points in a debut season (109)

          • Youngest championship leader (22 years, 126 days)

          • 2007 Hawthorn Memorial Trophy

