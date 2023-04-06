Yet another step towards a return to Japan for La Salle commit Rhyle Melencio

Rhyle Melencio is a third-generation talent in a basketball family deeply rooted in the history of Philippine basketball.

The De La Salle Zobel star-turned-De La Salle University commit is the grandson of national team great and Olympian Rogelio 'Tembong' Melencio and the son of former San Beda HS and UST standout Richie Melencio.

Without a doubt, Rhyle is the legacy of Philippine basketball royalty.

Only, basketball wasn't necessarily the sport he first loved. And only, the Philippines wasn't necessarily where he grew up.

The now-19-year-old was born in the Philippines, but lived in Japan as a permanent resident from the age of five to ten. There, he was dribbling the hexagons of footballs rather than the curves of basketballs. There, he worked on the footwork and speed that have become his weapons to wield.

And when he was in Grade 7, still in Japan, the sport that runs deep in his veins came calling.

"I wanted to try out for clubs in our school kasi alam ko, ang mga Melencio, nagba-basketball. Pero hindi ako marunong, tapos yung mga kasabayan ko, ang gagaling kasi since Grade 1, nagte-training and naglalaro na sila," he shared.

"Nung tumaga-tagal, I got frustrated kasi na-bully ako somewhat because of my skills. Wala rin namang makakapagturo kasi sa akin sa Japan since ang kasama ko, my mom and my two sisters."

That's when the light bulb turned on for him. That's when he decided to live up to the family name.

"Dun ako nag-decide umuwi sa Philippines and maglaro ng basketball dun," he recalled. "To prove to them na mas gagaling ako sa kanila. To prove to them na tatalunin ko sila paglaki ko."

Selected in the UAAP 85 Boys Tournament Mythical Team, Rhyle Melencio harbors hopes of eventually returning to Japan -- where he lived from the age of five to ten -- to play in the B.League. UAAP Media Bureau

Melencio could've joined a B.League youth team, an option he had since he was a permanent resident in Japan. On the advice of his father, however, he instead moved to Manila to sharpen his saw in Philippine basketball.

There, the third-generation talent tried out and got lined up to play for the Jr. Archers, only to see the pandemic press pause on his plans.

Still, he kept at it.

"Na-line up na ako e, ta's biglang nagka-pandemic. I got really frustrated kasi naisip kong what if 'di ako makakalaro ng UAAP Juniors, paano na mangyayari sa'kin sa college?" he narrated.

"And since lockdown dito, pinauwi muna ako ni dad sa Japan. For two years dun, ang ginawa ko lang is puro shooting and puro buhat para kung magkaroon man ng UAAP Juniors, ready ako."

His hard work paid off once play resumed in UAAP Juniors, as the 6-foot-4 wing posted a double-double in each and every game of his one and only season for DLSZ.

They fell short of the playoffs, but he averaged 17.4 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals and was recognized as a Mythical Team member as well as the no. 7-HS player according to the National Basketball Training Center.

After an impactful UAAP debut season, Melencio realized the grass was, indeed, greener in Philippine basketball. And so, he had a choice to make.

Getting featured as a cornerstone of promising UST was one. Bolstering a resurgent San Beda was another. Or maybe putting on full display his two-way versatility that would've been a perfect fit in National U.

However, he had already decided long ago that he wanted to stay in La Salle. And it was only a matter of if they'd open a door for him.

"I just followed my heart," he answered, when asked why he decided to remain in green-and-white rather than opt for several other schools and squads that were wooing him.

"Dala-dala ko yung pride ng Zobel and sobrang saya ko kasi natupad yung pangarap kong sa La Salle mag-stay. Hinding-hindi ko ipapahiya ang La Salle."

Although Rhyle Melencio was initially drawn to football in his younger years in Japan, it proved impossible for him not to swap the field for the court eventually as the product of Philippine basketball royalty. DLSU

Of course, the Green Archers did, especially since his commitment would be much welcome for a program whose last homegrown product -- meaning, those who moved up from their Juniors to Seniors teams -- were Aljun Melecio in 2016 and Raven Cortez in 2019.

Melencio will have five years to continue rounding out his game, five seasons to maximize his God-give talents. And after his time in green-and-white, the ultimate dream awaits.

By then, he hopes to go with the flow of the many young Filipino talents already making waves internationally. And when he does so, he won't have to be an import like most of them. He can play as a local.

"Of course, dream ko kasi maglaro sa B.League," he detailed. "Yung pinanggalingan ko before dun sa Japan, yung 'di kagandahang nangyari sa'kin dahil sa mga kasabayan ko, gusto kong patunayang 'di lang ako basta-basta."

Doubt, derision, and distance couldn't take away Rhyle Melencio's love for the game.

From then until now, Philippine basketball will always be in his blood.