The DLSU Green Archers kept their hopes alive in the UAAP Season 87 finals with a nail-biting 76-75 Game 2 win over the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday.

The game was one of the season's most entertaining battles, with both teams exchanging blows throughout. DLSU took control in the first half, but UP roared back with a massive 26-15 third quarter to build an eight-point lead heading into the final period. The momentum shifted again when UP's Reyland Torres was ejected. DLSU capitalized with some tough shots and a bit of luck, as Francis Lopez's four missed free throws contributed to UP's scoring drought in the clutch.

DLSU's victory was fueled by two standout performances from Mike Phillips and reigning MVP Kevin Quiambao. Here's how they left their marks:

Mike Phillips' dominance

Not only did Mike Phillips deliver a double-double in Game 2, he also neutralized UP's Quentin Millora-Brown. UAAP Media Bureau

Even though Quiambao logged 32 minutes, one of DLSU's key adjustments was moving him to a bench role to start. This allowed head coach Topex Robinson to pair Michael Phillips with foreign student-athlete Henry Agunanne in the starting frontcourt. The move proved to be a masterstroke, as DLSU immediately established dominance inside and outscored UP 34-24 in the paint.

Having two big men on the floor forced UP's frontcourt to split their defensive focus, creating opportunities for Phillips to shine. He delivered a stellar performance, finishing with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds while shooting an impressive 64.3% from the field. His physicality and energy not only fueled DLSU's offense but also set the tone for their interior defense.

Phillips also played a critical role in neutralizing UP's Game 1 hero, Quentin Millora-Brown. While Millora-Brown remained efficient, scoring 11 points without missing a shot, Phillips limited his overall impact by reducing his touches and disrupting his rhythm -- an area where UP had thrived in the series opener.

For Phillips, this performance reflects the identity DLSU has worked tirelessly to build this season: a team committed to grit, hustle, and imposing its will on both ends of the floor.

"I think we just come into this game, we just try to come back to our identity. And our identity is just defending," Phillips said.

Quiambao did MVP things

After being hailed as the back-to-back UAAP MVP, Kevin Quiambao showed everyone why he deserved it and that DLSU should not be counted out in the series. He made sure to alleviate the doubts that UP had found the way to stop him, especially from his lackluster second half in Game 1.

And when head coach Topex Robinson was asked about pulling Quiambao off the bench, here was his response.

"When we were planning about how we're going to approach Game 2, there were a lot of discussions amongst the coaches. And I guess the moment I just told KQ, 'KQ, you're not going to start,' and he said 'OK, coach.' I mean, that's already a sign of somebody that trusts the system," Robinson said.

Quiambao's trust in the system paid off as he led the charge in DLSU's thrilling comeback. With UP holding a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Quiambao put on a show, sinking three contested triples that shifted the momentum and electrified the Green Archers' faithful.

His clutch shot-making wasn't just about putting points on the board - it was a statement of resilience and leadership. Quiambao's performance reaffirmed that DLSU wasn't going to just go away quietly in this series.