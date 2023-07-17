Gilas Pilipinas guard Scottie Thompson made his first public appearance on Sunday night since injuring his right hand during a Philippines team practice in Lithuania last July 6, showing up for Barangay Ginebra's 123-95 loss to Converge FiberXers in the PBA On Tour.

Thompson's right hand still had a small brace in the middle, but he is cautiously optimistic that he can return to Gilas practice sooner than expected.

"(It's been) okay so far," he said in Tagalog. "At least there's been progress so far from the last X-ray. There's been healing."

"It's been healing fast, but the doctor can't say yet. The normal recovery time for this is usually 4-6 weeks. So far, based on the second X-ray here in Manila, the healing has been faster.

"So that's good news for me. The doctor was actually surprised by the fast healing."

With the FIBA World Cup just a month away, Thompson said he will get a clearer picture on his chances of featuring after his third X-ray next week.

"Actually there's a target date, but they'll see next week after I get another X-ray," he clarified. "They'll check the progress and that will be the final (basis) for a decision.

"For now, I still don't know yet, but I'll stay ready and stay in shape all the time. I don't know, it might heal faster so I have to be ready. I can still run and do leg workouts."

Thompson said he has already noticed significant improvement in his hand, from the pain level to mobility.

"The (difference in) pain level from the time of injury to now is huge," he said while holding up his hand.

"(There is) less pain, and I can now move some of my fingers. Unlike the first time, I couldn't move anything at all.

"Now it's only the middle finger that's stabilized (by a brace), because that's the one most affected."

Thompson added he will show up for Gilas practice on Monday night, after skipping the team's practices last week.

During the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, Thompson was often Philippines coach Chot Reyes' lead point guard -- a position he has gradually transitioned into the past couple of PBA seasons as Ginebra coach and Gilas assistant Tim Cone has made more use of his playmaking skills.