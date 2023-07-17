With less than six weeks before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes still has no definite timetable on when US-based players Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson can join practice.

Sotto, who suffered a back injury while playing for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League, is supposed to arrive in the country on Tuesday. But according to Reyes, it's still not clear when the 7-foot-2 center will show up for practice.

"I had a chance to talk to Toney Ronzone of Wasserman (Sotto's agent), and he said all the X-rays came back negative, so I guess that's good news. But I haven't had a chance to talk to Kai himself.

"I think he's arriving [Tuesday]. If he's coming to practice, I don't know. I'm not sure."

Reyes said that negotiations between Sotto's camp and Gilas team manager Butch Antonio are ongoing, hence the lack of clarity on when he will show up.

When asked if this meant that Sotto is still not yet sure to join the pool, Reyes said: "Well, unless he's here ... . The only time we can be sure is when he actually shows up."

Reyes said it was unfortunate that Sotto was injured against the Boston Celtics in the Magic's last Summer League game on Sunday.

"Sayang, because all of us were looking for him to get some playing time. Now that he got an opportunity, he got injured. He could have gotten more playing time."

As for Clarkson, Reyes said "talks are ongoing with Antonio, so you'll have to check. But talks are ongoing."

Injured guard Scottie Thompson's status also remains unclear. Thompson, who was at practice for the first time since coming back from Europe, may not be ready for another month.

"He's going to have weekly X-rays, but if gets cleared only on August 18 to start practice, I think that's going to be too late for him."

With all this uncertainty regarding the availability of some players and their pocket tournament in China just two weeks away, Reyes is inclined to set a hard deadline.

"Our plans will be compromised. Definitely. I'm thinking July 25," Reyes said. "For anyone to play in China, they have to come to practice at the very least July 25. And that's cutting it really thinly because we'll have only one week to practice before China. But again, we understand the situation of the others, so we're willing to bend over for that."