One down, one to go.

Gilas Pilipinas got a big boost on Tuesday after coach Chot Reyes confirmed that Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will suit up for the team in next month's FIBA World Cup, even as center Kai Sotto's status remains up in the air.

Clarkson, according to Reyes, will arrive in the Philippines on Aug. 6 after finally coming to terms with Gilas team management.

"It's obviously huge," Reyes told ESPN in an exclusive interview after team practice on Tuesday.

"From the start, Jordan was really our guy. Just this morning, after lengthy discussions with 'Team Clarkson', they finally signed and they are committed to being here to join us on Aug. 6.

"At least now, we have a definite date."

Clarkson's arrival date will make him unavailable for Gilas' pocket tournament in China, which will run from Aug. 2 to 6, but he will be fully available going forward.

"He (Clarkson) has some combined professional and personal issues that it's better that they address rather than coming from us," Reyes explained. "But we've been in touch all throughout with Team Clarkson and with Jordan himself. We've been talking technical basketball stuff.

"Unfortunately he can't join us in China, but we have prepared a couple of other tune-up games here in Manila with Jordan. So that will take the place of what he will miss in China."

With Clarkson's arrival, Reyes said Justin Brownlee, who has been religiously practicing with the team, can now have a surgery for bone spurs but will join the team for the Asian Games in late September.

"We have to really commend Justin who has very selflessly committed himself to practice and preparing the team even if he knew that he was a back-up to Jordan," he added.

"So it's a big relief for us now that it's confirmed that Jordan Clarkson will be joining us."

Sotto attended practice on Tuesday but did not participate in the drills. He left the practice facility without speaking to the media. Reyes said Sotto's presence was a good sign, but declined to speculate on when the 7-foot-3 center can finally start practicing with the team.

"I think him being here shows that he's committed to the team," Reyes stressed.

"I guess the person to ask is himself on when he can actually fully participate in practice."

Sotto suffered a back injury in the NBA Summer League which has kept him out, and although Reyes said team doctors have cleared him, Sotto's camp reportedly found something during an MRI.

"When our doctors checked him out, it appeared functionally that he was okay," Reyes said. "But according to them, they took an MRI and it appears that he has to take a few days more off. So we're reconciling that right now with our medical staff."

A reliable source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told ESPN that Sotto's camp still hasn't signed his contract to play in the World Cup, and that Gilas officials are becoming increasingly concerned about his status for the tournament.

The source also described Sotto's appearance on Monday night at the AsiaBasket basketball tournament in Las Piñas, where he was interviewed during the livestream, as "not a good look."

Whatever Sotto's status, Reyes said the team is preparing for any eventuality, adding: "In the meantime, we're just continuing our preparation and moving forward.

"If it happens, it happens. But right now we are preparing with the players that we have."