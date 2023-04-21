TNT Tropang Giga finished off Barangay Ginebra, 97-93, in Game 6 to win the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup crown Friday in front of over 13,000 fans.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sealed the win with two pressure-packed free throws with 3.2 seconds left after Justin Brownlee missed a game-tying pull-up jumper.

It is the first Governors' Cup title for the TNT franchise and 9th overall. Ginebra lost for the first time in the Governors' Cup Finals with Brownlee as an import. Jojo Lastimosa became the first head coach to win a title in his first conference since Joel Banal 20 years ago.

Mikey Williams had 38 points, including nine triples, to lead the Tropang Giga.

More to follow...