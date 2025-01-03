Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sasa Lukic | DM Andreas Pereira
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
ST Raúl Jiménez
Injury/suspension updates:
Sander Berge, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20
Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Christian Walton
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Nathan Broadhead | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Wes Burns
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Liverpool v Manchester United
Anfield
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Darwin Núñez
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, DOUBT
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Amad Diallo
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
Molineux Stadium
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Santiago Bueno | CB Craig Dawson | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Hwang Hee-Chan | AM Goncalo Guedes
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Matheus Cunha, F/M, hamstring, due back Jan. 15
Pablo Sarabia, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Murillo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, leg, DOUBT
Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25