        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          play
          How important can Nwaneri be for Arsenal? (2:26)

          Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha debate whether Ethan Nwaneri should start for Arsenal against Brighton. (2:26)

          • ESPN
          Jan 3, 2025, 04:59 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Fulham v Ipswich Town
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sasa Lukic | DM Andreas Pereira
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Sander Berge, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20
          Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Christian Walton
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Nathan Broadhead | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Wes Burns
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Liverpool v Manchester United
          Anfield
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Darwin Núñez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, DOUBT

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Amad Diallo
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
          Molineux Stadium
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Santiago Bueno | CB Craig Dawson | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Hwang Hee-Chan | AM Goncalo Guedes
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Matheus Cunha, F/M, hamstring, due back Jan. 15
          Pablo Sarabia, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Murillo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, leg, DOUBT
          Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25