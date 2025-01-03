Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha debate whether Ethan Nwaneri should start for Arsenal against Brighton. (2:26)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Fulham v Ipswich Town

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sasa Lukic | DM Andreas Pereira

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson

ST Raúl Jiménez

Injury/suspension updates:

Sander Berge, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20

Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Christian Walton

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Nathan Broadhead | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Wes Burns

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Liverpool v Manchester United

Anfield

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Jarell Quansah | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Darwin Núñez

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, DOUBT

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Amad Diallo

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Molineux Stadium

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Santiago Bueno | CB Craig Dawson | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Hwang Hee-Chan | AM Goncalo Guedes

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Matheus Cunha, F/M, hamstring, due back Jan. 15

Pablo Sarabia, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Murillo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, leg, DOUBT

Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25