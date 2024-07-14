Open Extended Reactions

Converge FiberXers did not raise too many eyebrows on when they took Justine Baltazar with the top pick of the PBA Season 49 draft.

The 6-foot-7 Baltazar, who previously starred for the De La Salle Green Archers, was -- as widely expected -- the first named called out on Sunday before being followed by Sedrick Barefield (Blackwater Bossing) and RJ Abarrientos (Barangay Ginebra).

Baltazar's arrival in the PBA comes two years later than expected, after he was initially tipped to go high in his original draft class of 2022 before withdrawing to accept an offer from Japanese B.League outfit Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The 27-year-old, a UAAP champion in 2016 and a three-time Mythical Team selection, subsequently returned home and represented hometown team Pampanga Giant Lanterns --most recently in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Baltazar can be expected to have an instant impact alongside fellow big man Justin Arana, in a relatively youthful team that will be looking to bounce back from a trying season that saw them win just three games across two conferences.

With the second pick, Blackwater also did not cause any shocks in selecting Filipino-American guard Barefield, especially considering their need for an offensive go-to after trading Rey Nambatac to TNT Tropang Giga.

Nonetheless, the first notable surprise came soon after Ginebra picking Abarrientos, who had been tipped to go at No. 5 in our mock draft.

The selection steeped in nostalgia with Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitting that he hoped the third-generation Abarrientos would be as good as his uncle Johnny, who won eight championships and even picked up a Most Valuable Player award under the legendary mentor at the now-defunct Alaska Aces.

It was also another sign of the Gin Kings' apparent desire to add more youth to their lineup, given they had obtained the third pick -- along with Stephen Holt and and Isaac Go -- in a trade of four former No. 1 selections that long-time Ginebra stalwarts Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle move to Terrafirma Dyip.

Kai Ballungay (Phoenix Fuel Masters) and Dave Ildefonso (NorthPort Batang Pier) rounded out the top five, before Jonnel Policarpio (NLEX Road Warriors), Caelan Tiongson and Felix Lemetti (both Rain or Shine Elasto Painters), Jerom Lastimosa (Magnolia Hotshots), Mark Nonoy (Terrafirma), CJ Cansino (Meralco Bolts) and Avan Nava (San Miguel Beermen) finished off the first round.