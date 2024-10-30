Open Extended Reactions

TNT tightened its grip on the series, overpowering Ginebra once again with a 96-84 win to secure a commanding 2-0 lead in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

Ginebra started strong and raced out to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter, but TNT quickly adjusted and delivered a balanced effort on both ends of the floor and created enough separation to withstand Ginebra's attempts at a comeback.

Several key factors have underpinned TNT's success, forming a consistent theme through the first two games of the series.

TNT again neutralized Justin Brownlee

Containing Justin Brownlee is no easy task; his reputation as a three-time Best Import in the PBA attests to his scoring prowess. Yet TNT has managed to neutralize him effectively in both games, disrupting Ginebra's offensive rhythm.

A crucial part of TNT's approach has been the complete team buy-in on defense against Brownlee. Not only does TNT have the personnel capable of matching up with him physically, but they've executed a deliberate strategy to funnel him toward their defensive anchor, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. With everyone embracing their defensive roles and Hollis-Jefferson serving as the backbone, TNT has effectively kept Brownlee from taking over, a feat that has put Ginebra's offense in jeopardy.

Brownlee managed just 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists on 48.4 TS% in Game 2. While this line might be considered a good game for some, this output far below what we have seen from Brownlee. It has been a testament to how TNT players like RR Pogoy, Glenn Khobuntin, and Hollis-Jefferson have checked the boxes in defending Brownlee so far.

"We just focused on what Ginebra wants to do and make them work for it. You can't stop Justin Brownlee, he's such a great player, but at least make it difficult for him," head coach Chot Reyes said about TNT's defensive philosophy against Brownlee.

TNT's offensive execution

One of Ginebra's trademarks is their ball movement, consistently leading in the assists department, win or lose. Their offense typically thrives on quick passes, unselfish play, and a high number of assists that allow their shooters and slashers to find quality looks. However, for the second consecutive game, TNT disrupted this rhythm and showcased a superior offensive flow of their own, outperforming Ginebra in assists 27-18 in Game 2.

"Credit to the players. They were really patient in moving the ball and finding the open man," Reyes said. "Those 3-pointers, a very few of them came in transition or first pass, most of them were on the flow of the offense."

TNT's ability to share the ball has created a balanced scoring attack where multiple players contribute effectively. This not only keeps Ginebra's defense guessing but also prevents them from keying in on any single player. The team's commitment to movement without the ball has enabled TNT to exploit defensive lapses, creating open shots and keeping the pressure on Ginebra's defenders to stay sharp on every possession.

It has led to another game where TNT outscored Ginebra in deep by +21 (14 3s to 7 3s) on an efficient 37.8% clip. The ploy of letting Hollis-Jefferson to take outside shots did not help the cause, as he was able to sink six triples to punish Ginebra. And apparently, he has taken a few notes on how Tim Cone has tried to guard him in past encounters outside the PBA.

"In the [2023] Asian Games, they forced me to shoot a lot of 3s and they beat us in the gold medal game," Hollis-Jefferson said. "I knew that was going to be the game plan and they were willing to live with that the whole game."

Hollis-Jefferson-Castro's lethal 2-man game

Ginebra and Tim Cone have yet to find a solution to TNT's defense and ball movement. PBA Media Bureau

Hollis-Jefferson and Castro's synergy in the two-man game has been a cornerstone of TNT's offensive flow and has left Ginebra scrambling to find a solution. The ball screen action between these two has been especially challenging. Ginebra has attempted various strategies -- from drop coverage, to switching, and to aggressive hedges -- only for TNT to exploit mismatches through relentless player hunting that exposed gaps.

The box score won't show how much of an impact it had, but it contributed big time to the crisp passing of TNT, as Ginebra was forced to put two on the ball just to prevent the high percentage opportunities presented by Hollis-Jefferson's rolls. Speaking of the reigning Best Import of this conference, he put up one of his best offensive showings with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists while playing the full duration of the game without any break.

"To be able to compete at a high level and sustain it for a long time, putting up that extra work and not being afraid to do cardio in the offseason. Chot is big on being in shape, so I can't come to the [conference] catching my breath," Hollis-Jefferson said.

For Castro, his production is not as loud as what he had in Game 1, but the value he provided in his minutes were instrumental. The luxury of having him lead your second unit has been big for TNT in this series, especially being preserved for this very moment. This allows him to guide the offense with the poise and control expected from a seasoned veteran -- evidenced by his 7 assists.

"We all know what he brings to the table and he's just showing us his value as the lead guard off the bench," Reyes said of Castro's play so far in the finals.

Now the ball is on Ginebra's side again, as they try to navigate defending these two dynamic players. A challenge that can change the fate of the series if hurdled or can be the recipe for defeat if they struggle to find the solution in the remaining games.