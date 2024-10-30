Laliga has requested the postponement of first and second division matches in the Valencia area this weekend, the Spanish federation said Wednesday, after floods in the south-east of Spain left at least 70 people dead.

Five games in total would be impacted, including two in LaLiga -- Valencia's home game against champions Real Madrid and Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano.

"Given the devastating floods in Spain, particularly affecting the Valencian Community, LALIGA, at the request of its clubs, has asked the RFEF to postpone the following matches scheduled for this weekend: Villarreal CF-Rayo Vallecano, Valencia CF-Real Madrid, CD Castellón-RC Ferrol, CD Eldense-SD Huesca and Levante UD-Málaga CF," LaLiga said in a statement.

LaLiga added that a minute's silence will be observed at all remaining matches in honour the victims of the floods.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and express our solidarity with those affected," the statement said.

The requests to suspend the matches come after storm Dana's torrential rain brought flash floods across several regions in the southern and eastern parts of Spain, cutting off roads and railway lines.

The Valencia area, along with Albacete, is one of the worst affected and the government's emergency coordination centre confirmed Wednesday the latest number of known fatalities stands at 70, with many people still missing.

The Spanish government have also declared three days of mourning for the victims of the floods, starting on Thursday and running until Saturday.

Valencia and Levante have both already had requests to cancel this week's Copa del Rey games accepted by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Valencia were due to travel on Wednesday for their match against Parla Escuela in Madrid, while Levante were scheduled to fly to Galicia to face Pontevedra CF.

Those two first round games will now take place next week, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 respectively.

Three other games have also been postponed due to the storm: Xerez's tie with AD Ceuta, SD Ejea against Hércules and Getafe's trip to Manises.

Madrid held a minute's silence before training on Wednesday, as many Spanish clubs did, and released a statement expressing their sympathy.

"Real Madrid, the club's president and the board of directors would like to extend their condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who have lost their lives as a result of the storm that has hit many areas of our country, especially in the provinces of Valencia and Albacete," the statement read.

"Real Madrid is deeply saddened and expresses its solidarity with all the people affected by this catastrophe, to whom it conveys all its full support and sympathy."