Vivianne Miedema previously suffered an ACL injury while at Arsenal in December 2022. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City have confirmed that striker Vivianne Miedema has undergone knee surgery, although the club did not specify the extent of the injury.

Miedema signed a three-year contract at City in the summer after her contract at Arsenal expired, scoring two goals in her first five games.

It is not the first time she has suffered a significant knee injury. In December 2022, she suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which ruled her out of the majority of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

"The Dutch international will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the City Football Academy, working closely with the club's medical team," the club said in a statement.