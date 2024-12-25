Open Extended Reactions

The PBA's much-anticipated Manila Clasico returned after a conference-long hiatus, delivering a thrilling spectacle as Scottie Thompson drained a go-ahead three-pointer in the dying moments to complete Barangay Ginebra's 95-92 comeback win over Magnolia Hot Shots.

The Gin Kings erased a 22-point deficit to secure their fourth victory in the conference.

This marks the fifth Christmas Clasico in the past decade, with Ginebra now holding a 4-1 edge in the holiday rivalry.

Among these encounters, their first yuletide clash in 2015 remains unforgettable, as Ginebra rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to eliminate the Star Hotshots in the quarterfinals.

Magnolia seemed poised to dominate this year's Clasico, building a commanding 76-54 lead late in the third quarter.

However, a furious 25-point turnaround spearheaded by Justin Brownlee and rookie RJ Abarrientos from beyond the arc shifted the momentum in Ginebra's favor.

Brownlee's dominance at the post

Facing a stagnating offense in the second half, Ginebra turned to Brownlee in the post to break Magnolia's defensive schemes.

Brownlee's physical advantage over primary defenders Rome Dela Rosa and Zavier Lucero forced Magnolia to send extra help, opening up opportunities for Ginebra's perimeter players.

This strategy paid dividends, as Abarrientos capitalized on wide-open looks, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to close the third quarter.

Abarrientos finished with an impressive stat line of 20 points and five assists, shooting 55.6% (5-9) from beyond the arc.

"I just needed to step up for our team," Abarrientos shared after the game.

"Na-encourage din kami kasi Christmas and lahat gusto umuwi ng panalo. But sabi nga ni coach Tim [Cone], 'NSD' [never say die], kaya need namin ipakita 'yung best namin sa crowd dahil Manila Clasico," Abarrientos said about his approach after being down big late in the third quarter.

Brownlee, ever the reliable closer, delivered clutch baskets down the stretch, including three triples in the final five minutes.

He ended the night with 28 points, showcasing his trademark poise under pressure.

Magnolia's costly errors

Ginebra's comeback was fueled not only by their offensive adjustments but also by Magnolia's miscues.

In the first half and much of the third quarter, Magnolia dominated inside the paint, outscoring Ginebra 52-32, a glaring weakness that had also plagued the Gin Kings in their previous loss to Converge.

However, as Ginebra began chipping away at the lead, the raucous crowd seemed to unnerve Magnolia.

Rushed decisions in the half-court and transition led to ill-advised shots and live-ball turnovers.

Ginebra capitalized on these errors, forcing 22 turnovers and converting them into 29 points.

Known for their precision in the half-court, Magnolia played into Ginebra's hands by adopting a faster pace, which ultimately backfired.

Despite the thrilling victory, Ginebra head coach Cone remains cautious about his team's inconsistent performances.

The team have struggled to maintain composure, as evidenced by blowing a 17-point lead in their previous game against Converge and falling into a 22-point hole versus Magnolia.

"We've got to do a better job on the boards and get more physical," Cone said postgame. "There are times we're absolutely dominant, and then there are stretches where we really struggle.

"We need to find more consistency as we head into tougher matchups."

For now, the Christmas Clasico victory is a testament to Ginebra's "Never Say Die" spirit, a tradition that continues to captivate fans year after year.