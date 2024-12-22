Open Extended Reactions

As the PBA Commissioner's Cup approaches its final play date before the Christmas break, the league finds itself shrouded in parity. Teams that previously struggled in past conferences or have steadily improved are now leading the pack.

The question will now be if they are able to sustain this success as the conference moves into its critical stretch, where consistency and depth will separate the true contenders from the rest of the field. With most of the teams still holding realistic playoff aspirations, this year's Commissioner's Cup is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, making it the perfect time to reassess where all 12 teams stand.

1. NorthPort Batang Pier (6-1)

Seven games into the conference, NorthPort has now proven their early success was no fluke as they secured a statement win over guest team Eastern in a battle for the top spot in the standings. Arvin Tolentino delivered a stellar performance with 35 points, six rebounds, and three assists on an impressive 77.4% TS%, cementing his case as the conference's best local player so far.

Tolentino's play isn't their only reason for success. Joshua Munzon's marked improvements, import Kadeem Jack's fit, and the steady contributions from point guards Fran Yu and Evan Nelle have all fueled this dynamic offense. On the defensive end, NorthPort boasts the second-best defensive rating at 79.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, which has propelled them to a league-best net rating of plus-6.6.

2. Eastern (6-2)

Eastern established themselves as a proficient offensive team at the start of the conference and have delivered on that identity. They rank as the second-best 3-point shooting team -- at an impressive 40.4% -- which complements their elite catch-and-shoot efficiency of 1.12 points per possession, also second-best in the league. Their ball movement has been equally remarkable, as they rank third in the conference with 24.2 assists per game.

However, it's their defense that has truly driven Eastern's strong record. According to InStat, they boast the best defensive rating in the conference, allowing just 76.4 points per 100 possessions. A closer look at their defensive prowess reveals their exceptional ability to stifle pick-and-roll plays. They have limited opponents to just 0.32 points per possession (PPP) on shots by the roller, 0.67 PPP on shots by the ball-handler, and 0.56 PPP on shots by the popper -- marking them as the league's gold standard in defending this key offensive set.

3. Converge FiberXers (5-2)

With their envisioned core finally coming together, Converge is proving they can compete with the league's elite. This was emphatically demonstrated Saturday with their first-ever victory over Barangay Ginebra. More than just a win against a perennial contender, Converge displayed remarkable resilience by erasing a 17-point halftime deficit to secure the triumph.

Alec Stockton's rapid development of as the team's primary offensive initiator has driven their early success. Stockton was instrumental in their comeback, scoring 16 points in the pivotal third quarter against Ginebra. Meanwhile, Jordan Heading has added stability to their offense, as he has seamlessly taken on the role of a primary ball-handler while averaging 5.8 assists per game. Converge's balanced approach has been a hallmark of their campaign, with the team joining NorthPort as one of only two squads ranking in the top five in both offensive and defensive ratings -- a clear indicator of their all-around performance this conference.

4. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (4-1)

After opening the conference without an import, Rain or Shine rebounded impressively and won their next four games. Their ability to thrive in transition has been a hallmark of their success. According to InStat, Rain or Shine averages the second-most possessions per game, pushing the pace relentlessly after securing stops. Their quick decision-making on the fly, a signature of Yeng Guiao's offensive system, has also been a significant weapon, as they lead the league in points off catch-and-drives with 7.5 per game.

This fast-paced, dynamic style has been complemented by consistent contributions across the roster. Six players are averaging double figures, led by import Deon Thompson's steady 19.0 points per game. Leonard Santillan (14.5), Adrian Nocum (12.0), Caelan Tiongson (11.8), Keith Datu (11.3), and Andrei Caracut (10.3) have all provided reliable scoring, underscoring the team's balance and depth.

5. Meralco Bolts (3-1)

Meralco's ability to navigate a grueling schedule, juggling their commitments in the EASL while starting the conference with an impressive 3-1 record, is nothing short of remarkable. Despite the challenges of balancing two leagues and dealing with players cycling in and out of the lineup, the Bolts have remained competitive and resilient

One constant for Meralco during this stretch has been the stellar play of Chris Newsome. For Newsome, it has been a whirlwind period, transitioning straight from his Gilas stint to Meralco's dual-league commitments. Yet, his performances show no signs of fatigue, as he averages 21.3 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals on an efficient 57.1 TS%. A striking development in his game has been his career-best volume from beyond the arc, with five attempts per game while shooting a solid 35%.

6. Barangay Ginebra (3-2)

Even with injuries to their starters, Ginebra has managed to sustain a potent offense beyond the brilliance of Justin Brownlee, boasting the best offensive rating in the conference at 90.2 points per 100 possessions. However, their defense remains a concern, echoing issues from previous conferences due to a lack of size and depth in the frontcourt. Currently, their defensive rating sits at a middling 84.4 points per 100 possessions, underscoring their struggles to contain opposing teams, especially inside the paint.

This vulnerability was exploited in their recent loss to Converge, where the absence of Japeth Aguilar, their best rim protector, was glaring. Converge capitalized on Ginebra's thin frontcourt, dominating the boards with a 57-36 rebounding edge and outmuscling the crowd favorites in the paint. This physicality also translated into a 22-7 advantage in free throw attempts, further highlighting Ginebra's struggles to match up against teams with size and aggression.

7. TNT Tropang Giga (2-2)

Calvin Oftana scored a career-best 42 points against Magnolia as TNT continues to climb out of the their early-conference rut. PBA Media Bureau

TNT hopes to have shaken off the early rust from their first few games, particularly among their local players who initially struggled with their shooting. Calvin Oftana has certainly found his rhythm, as evidenced by his career-high 42-point explosion against Magnolia, fueled by nine 3s.

If TNT aims to return to championship form, their complementary pieces must step up and execute their roles effectively. According to InStat, the team leads the conference in catch-and-shoot opportunities at 25.8% of their possessions but ranks only ninth in efficiency at 0.9 points per possession. With facilitators like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jayson Castro creating quality looks, the onus is on the supporting cast to capitalize on these chances. Improving their efficiency in this area could be the key to unlocking their full offensive potential and solidifying their contender status.

8. San Miguel Beermen (3-3)

The storyline for San Miguel this conference remains one of inconsistency. A coaching shake-up brought Leo Austria back at the helm, and yet another early import fiasco has left this talented squad hovering around .500 after six games. Despite their star-studded roster, the team has struggled to find a rhythm, a reflection of their ongoing adjustments and chemistry issues.

Even the dominant presence of June Mar Fajardo hasn't been enough to stabilize San Miguel. Fajardo continues to deliver impressive numbers, averaging 19.2 points and 16 rebounds per game, holding his own even in an unlimited-import conference. However, their second star, CJ Perez, has struggled to make his usual impact, shooting a subpar 38.2% from the field. This inefficiency has compounded San Miguel's woes, as they rank 10th in offensive rating and have been middling on defense, sitting at seventh overall according to InStat. To turn their fortunes around, San Miguel will need to unlock their offensive potential and bring more resistance on the defensive end -- areas that are critical for a team of their caliber.

9. NLEX Road Warriors (3-4)

The partnership between Robert Bolick and Mike Watkins has been a bright spot for NLEX, powering them to a top-five offensive rating of 85.2 so far this conference. Complementary pieces like Anthony Semerad, Richie Rodger, and rookie Xyrus Torres have contributed valuable floor spacing, keeping defenses honest and creating opportunities for the team to operate effectively.

However, challenges remain, particularly with Kevin Alas still working his way back to full form on the offensive end. In their recent game against Magnolia, NLEX leaned heavily on the Bolick-Watkins duo, a strategy that proved unsustainable as they ran out of steam late in regulation and overtime. Currently, the team sits in the middle of the pack on both ends of the floor and will need to find more offensive creativity in crunch time to snap their ongoing three-game skid.

10. Magnolia Hotshots (2-4)

Magnolia's offense has felt stagnant over the past few conferences, with their reliance on post-ups remaining a defining feature. This approach has been effective, as they lead the league in post-up efficiency at 0.96 points per possession, thanks to the dominance of import Ricardo Ratliffe and Ian Sangalang in the paint. Their ability to control the shaded area has kept them competitive, but it also highlights a lack of diversification in their strategy.

There's a strong case for Magnolia to expand their perimeter game, especially with young talents like Jerom Lastimosa, Jerrick Ahanmisi, and Zav Lucero, who possess the versatility to attack from both outside and inside. Currently, Magnolia boasts the fourth-best 3-point shooting percentage at 33.6%, but they rank near the bottom in attempts, averaging just 24.7 per game. Tapping into their perimeter potential could add a much-needed layer to their offense, making them less predictable and better equipped to handle tougher defensive matchups.

11. Phoenix Fuel Masters (1-5)

Phoenix finally broke into the win column with a breakthrough victory over league-leader NorthPort. This triumph came as a relief after a series of heartbreaking losses, including squandering a 20-point halftime lead against Meralco and a 16-point fourth-quarter advantage versus San Miguel.

The recurring issue for Phoenix remains their inability to support the production of Jason Perkins and import Donovan Smith. Beyond these two, only Tyler Tio averages in double figures with 11 points per game. To breathe life into their struggling offense, Phoenix needs to capitalize on transition opportunities, an area where they have been the least efficient in the league, averaging just 0.75 points per possession, according to InStat.

12. Blackwater Bossing (1-5)

Blackwater has two major weapons where they can rely with league's top scorer George King and super rookie Sedrick Barefield. Both combine for 59 points per game in six games, which makes up 61.1% of their total average output in six games. That itself is the issue that Blackwater has to solve, if they hope to turn around their slow start to the conference.

13. Terrafirma Dyip (0-7)

It's hard to find positives for a team that has gone winless in its first seven games. In 2024, the statement that Vic Manuel needs more scoring support remains valid. There were flashes of promise in their recent game against Rain or Shine, where Terrafirma put up 112 points, with Louie Sangalang recording a career-high 21 points. However, without significant improvement on the defensive end, their chances of breaking into the win column in their remaining games look slim.