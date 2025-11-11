It was supposedly the first real acid test for Magnolia Hotshots under new head coach LA Tenorio in the past week of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Before weather interfered, they were about to face TNT Tropang Giga -- a matchup that would've given a clearer picture of where the team truly stands -- just a day after the team absorbed a close 94-92 defeat against defending champion San Miguel Beermen.

Under Tenorio's guidance, Magnolia has started the conference with a 4-2 record, tied for the fourth-best mark at present. It's a familiar situation for the franchise often tagged as the 'Introvoys' of the league -- strong during the eliminations but unable to carry that momentum deep into the playoffs, as reflected in their seven-year championship drought.

And for the new head coach, it was a challenge for Magnolia to face a perennial contender in San Miguel, as they aspire to become legitimate contenders.

"This game, I told them, ito yung mga masasarap na laro. Ito yung tingin ko will get us to the next level," Tenorio said, emphasizing that facing the league's elite early in the conference serves as a valuable measuring stick.

Despite the loss, there's still plenty to takeaway for Magnolia. From the good and the bad, let's examine what we saw in their performance against San Miguel

Jerom Lastimosa gets it now

It's not a hot take to say that Lastimosa has played like one of the best point guards so far in this conference.

With averages of 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals, the sophomore floor general has seamlessly transitioned from college standout to legitimate PBA star guard. In their latest outing against San Miguel, he once again proved his worth by tallying 17 points, five rebounds and six assists -- numbers that only tell part of how composed and deliberate he's been on the floor.

What stands out most about Lastimosa's game is how quickly he's adjusted to the PBA's pace and physicality.

Unlike most newcomers who take time to adapt, Lastimosa looks right at home running half-court sets and manipulating defenses. He uses his burst and body control to get into the paint almost at will, constantly forcing big men to collapse and opening up passing lanes for shooters and cutters.

His ability to read help rotations makes him unpredictable -- capable of finishing through contact, stopping on a dime for a pull-up, or kicking the ball out for an open three.

When involved in pick-and-rolls, particularly with June Mar Fajardo, Lastimosa's decision-making shines even brighter -- especially against a championship squad like San Miguel.

He understands how to manipulate their defensive coverages, reading when to attack Fajardo's drop or when to snake through traffic and split the blitz from fellow San Miguel bigs. This makes him dangerous is his ability to stay patient under pressure, never rushing even when guarded by veterans who thrive on forcing turnovers.

Against a team that prides itself on discipline and interior control, Lastimosa finds ways to collapse the defense and create efficient looks, while drawing them outside the paint and making them guard in space.

Simply put, he poses some challenges to San Miguel's defense.

How Ian Sangalang and James Laput guarded Fajardo

Magnolia Hotshots' plan for June Mar Fajardo went some way into curbing his impact -- although San Miguel Beermen's nine-time MVP was still able to influence the result, especially in the fourth quarter. PBA Media Bureau

No single player in the PBA can guard Fajardo one-on-one -- a fact proven by his nine MVPs and near-decade-long dominance in the paint.

But Magnolia's defensive approach in their recent matchup showed a collective effort that leaned on discipline, timing, and physicality. And while Fajardo still got his 18 points and nine rebounds, the team's mix of schemes forced him to work harder for every attempt.

For Ian Sangalang, the post scoring he provides has been his biggest weapon against the San Miguel big man.

By establishing deep seals and going to work in the post, Sangalang forced Fajardo to expend energy defensively with his 15 points on 60% shooting inside the arc. It wasn't just about scoring; this was about making Fajardo move, defend, and think twice before helping.

Laput, meanwhile, offered a contrasting defensive look with his length and mobility.

In their encounter, he often fronted Fajardo in the low block while Zav Lucero stayed alert as the help-side defender. This setup prevented clean entry passes and limited Fajardo's room to operate once he gained position. When Magnolia's guards dug down from the perimeter, Laput used his wide frame to contain spin moves and funnel Fajardo into traffic -- forcing him to either kick out or attempt tough, contested hooks.

However, the result did not go Magnolia's way because Fajardo still got his fair share of impact with both guys and the whole team unable to stop him -- especially in the fourth quarter.

It's a reminder that limiting a player like Fajardo requires a layered game plan, not a singular matchup.

Turnovers a big no-no against a championship-caliber team

In the PBA, facing a championship-caliber squad like San Miguel means minimizing self-inflicted damage.

Even though they aren't a team that capitalizes on every turnover -- the real punishment comes from losing rhythm and confidence in execution.

Magnolia's 22 turnovers proved to be their undoing, even if San Miguel only converted them into 14 points.

Those miscues felt heavier, as this game was only decided by just a single possession.

Moving forward, this is the lesson Magnolia has to take to heart: championship teams punish even the smallest lapses, and to reach that level, they'll need to value every possession and execute with greater poise when the game tightens.