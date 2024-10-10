Open Extended Reactions

Call him Mr. Perfect. With a 20-0 record, and all 20 of those victories coming by knockout, Artur Beterbiev strikes fear into his opponents' hearts, forcing those who share the ring with him to confront a haunting question: Is his power real and can I withstand it?

Each punch Beterbiev throws should be considered a potential KO blow. He is capable of physically and mentally dismantling his foes, leaving them bloodied, battered and disoriented.

But Beterbiev, the WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion who's facing WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol on Saturday for the undisputed championship (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET), is more than just a puncher; he is also a relentless technical predator with a thirst for destruction. Beterbiev pairs his strength and punching power with an endless supply of will.

And Bivol is not just a fleet-footed boxer; he is a cerebral tactician, a true wizard in the ring and a technical master who continues to elevate above the competition. I view him as a fencing master, primarily moving smoothly in and out of range with ease and showing a rare blend of precision, strength and strategic brilliance.

Let's also consider that Beterbiev returning from a knee injury is a concern. Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez and former junior middleweight champion Yuri Foreman suffered similar injuries that limited their mobility.

Bivol and Beterbiev primarily rely on a high guard for defense, which exposes their bodies. This could offer opportunities to hurt and weaken each of them. It will be interesting to see who uses this strategy thoroughly, hoping to wear down the other.

Let's look at the Beterbiev-Bivol matchup -- who has the advantage and how the fight could play out.